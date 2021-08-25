Sports
Mariners flip script, win normally
It’s hard to imagine the last time the Mariners managed to do something like this. Bet all forgive you, in fact, if you couldn’t.
Walking into Oakland for a series with legitimate playoff implications (whether as contenders or spoilers), winning the first, then dominating the next and final game hasn’t been in the SOP manual for this Seattle game for the past two decades. team.
Also for this particular iteration of the Mariners, the form of domination was not seen this afternoon. For a team that seemingly completely relies on endless pairing moments to win one-run games, extra-innings games and unthinkable comebacks, this was a novelty. To do it at a quality, when it comes to contender makes it all the more special.
Within the confines of the season, it feels more surprising to win without any apparent luck (or chaos or magic or whatever) than some of the wild wins that come out of nowhere.
And so, in that sense, the script was flipped today.
In another sense, however, the script for this game was a… done for the first throw.
Cole Irvin, whose comments have been widely circulated and berated, has not seen success against the Mariners in any of his previous two starts against them. He hadn’t made it past 4.2 innings at all against Seattle this year, and his otherwise decent talent seemed to evaporate when confronted by attacking juggernauts as formidable as Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy.
The Mariners, having expressed their disdain for his comments with only the slightest opacity, entered the game with another chip on their shoulder and momentum by their side. While the As have slipped, the ladies have kicked enough water to stay within striking distance. It was clear enough yesterday which team is hungrier and more tenacious.
Chris Flexen, a pitcher whose MLB future was murky at best not long ago, has instilled confidence in players and fans alike, largely by leading the American League in a particularly critical outcome, alongside excellent company:
Most ALL starts 6+ innings with 1 ER or less:
1. Chris Flexen- 10
Gerrit Cole – 10
Lance Lynn – 10
Gary Hill Jr. (@GaryHillJr) August 24, 2021
His fully deserved trust is perhaps seen nowhere better than in this dugout embrace immediately after his last pitch of the day:
Combine these factors and you’ll see why the 7 hits and 3 runs the Mariners took against Irvin in his shortest outing against them of the season were an essential part of a story written on the walls; why any member of the starting lineup who reaches base safely shouldn’t seem so out of place in this particular combination; why we should have seen Chris Flexen’s amazing results from miles away today.
I can’t blame you if you had your doubts, if you comforted yourself beforehand by saying that winning a victory is a victory in itself, then let’s make it home safe.
All this means that the shock of this victory and this way of winning, feigned or not, is understandable but unjustified. A peaceful win over a good team can come as a surprise any other day, but today went exactly as it should have always been, as it was intended.
There’s no script for the upcoming series against the Royals: nothing to cling to, other than assuming the Mariners are probably the better team. That streak will impact Seattle’s playoff dreams no less, but its uncharted water.
So use the day off to enjoy the success of Kelenic and Torrens, Murphy and Moore. Enjoy the knowledge that Drew Steckenrider sealed the win with a boring 2.1 IP save. If that’s thin, come to the ballpark in SoDo on Thursday and get ready for what’s to come.
