IND vs ENG 3rd test: Intense India seems to tame troubled England in Headingley | Cricket News







There have been some strange whining from Puritans about Virat Kohli’s behaviour, but let’s face it, Test cricket has been sick for a while and the Indian captain’s diabolical attitude has given it a new lease of life.

No matter how much they hate it, no cricket expert has come out openly to criticize Kohli’s behaviour. In contrast, former cricketers think he’s the man to lead the longer version out of his sickly phase, even if the men in suits continue to flirt with the shorter formats. They did that in Australia. They do that now in England. This Indian cricket team has kept the flame of Test cricket burning, series after series, intrinsically fueled by their passion for the red ball format.There have been some strange whining from Puritans about Virat Kohli’s behaviour, but let’s face it, Test cricket has been sick for a while and the Indian captain’s diabolical attitude has given it a new lease of life.No matter how much they hate it, no cricket expert has come out openly to criticize Kohli’s behaviour. In contrast, former cricketers think he’s the man to lead the longer version out of his sickly phase, even if the men in suits continue to flirt with the shorter formats. A struggling line-up and a forceful attack on the Indian pace have forced England to dish out a brown surface at Headingley, a location historically known for its prodigious seam movement. Tuesday was an optional practice for India, but Offie R Ashwin’s long net gave a few hints about India’s eleven playing on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Take it or leave it, Kohli’s tourists will continue to play with the same intensity and daring, and with England coach Chris Silverwood promising to fight fire with fire after the stinging reverse at Lord’s – there could be another humdinger in the offing – this time at Headingley. Compared to England, India has fewer problems en route to the third test. For starters, Kohli and the team think tank must make a tough choice between aging warhorse Ishant Sharma and rookie Shardul Thakur, who missed the final test due to a hamstring problem.

No longer a first-choice, Ishant proved to be India’s ace in the previous Test when he broke an impending 58-run partnership between Joe Root and Moeen Ali in the first innings, then followed it up by sacking Sam Curran for a duck of the first ball.

The 32-year-old took a few more wickets in the second innings and sat on the wicket to score 16 valuable runs before Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took over.

Does Ishant have enough fuel in the tank to play back-to-back tests? General conditions in Leeds have been favorable for the gears in recent seasons and there could be enough doubts to play R Ashwin. Kohli didn’t reveal much about the last eleven, but he did admit that he was surprised with the field on offer.

“As far as Ashwin’s play is concerned, we are quite surprised to see the field,” Kohli said on Tuesday. “I thought there would be more grass on the pitch and it would be spicier and livelier. Anything is possible,” he added. The other problem at hand is the inconsistent batting. In a bid to win his first Test series in England as a skipper, Kohli’s punching power seems to have lost its bite and he looks vulnerable again outside the off-stump. Kohli’s lean spot could be one of the factors why the ax hasn’t fallen on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, despite the lack of runs.

While the opening looks good, Rishabh Pant didn’t look comfortable hitting the Duke ball at number 6 in England, but the wicketkeeper batsman was just able to work his way out of trouble. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja (99 runs in three innings) has yet to fill the wicket column as an all-rounder.

For England, the problems have abated in great numbers. Root has been without the services of top players for a variety of reasons and their absence has had a telling impact on the team.

The highest order with their homemade techniques was a sitting duck for the Indian pacers. Opener Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been banned from County cricket grinds, while Dawid Malan, who was dumped for his inability to score at home, has been recalled. Haseeb Hameed, who will open the battle at Rory Burns, has looked tense.

On the bowling front, the hosts can choose between Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood for the fourth sailor spot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/india-in-england/3rd-test-intense-india-look-to-subdue-troubled-england-at-headingley/articleshow/85613158.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos