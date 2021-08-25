OU football: Ralph Rucker named Sooners 3rd-string quarterback, transfer punter Michael Turk adapts quickly | Sport

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced that walk-on Ralph Rucker has asserted himself as the Sooners No. 3 quarterback for 2021.

Rucker was a zero-star prospect from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, but threw for 3,423 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior. He defeated Penn State transfer Micah Bowens and fellow walk-ons Ben Harris and Carsten Groos for the right to support redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler and freshman Caleb Williams.

He’s separated himself from the rest of the group and pretty clearly established himself as our third man, so he’s done a good job, Riley said. He didn’t have a jump ball, but he did a good job of coming in and learning our stuff and just playing a little bit more consistently than those other guys he was competing with. That league will evolve and continue, but that will be the starting point for the season.

Season Highlights: Passing – 222/327 68% 3423yds 47TD 3INTRushing – 135 tries 1044yds 12TD Thank you Leopard Nation for the most memorable year! https://t.co/jC7tFt8M7Y — Ralph Rucker IV (@ralph_rucker) January 5, 2021

Also, Riley clarified that redshirt senior quarterback Tanner Schafer is still on the Sooners roster, but hasn’t practiced much. Instead, he has taken on a mentoring role for other OU quarterbacks.

As a player, he’s able to do some stuff with our younger quarterbacks to take them a little bit and he has a desire to potentially coach down the line, Riley said. I thought that could be a good situation for everyone.

Here are additional notes from Thursday’s press conference regarding transfer pointer Michael Turk, defensive end Reggie Grimes and OU’s other edge rushers, and place kicker Gabe Brkic:

New punter Michael Turk adapts quickly

Arizona State graduate transfer Michael Turk arrived at the OU campus less than two weeks ago, but has gotten used to the team quickly, according to Riley.

Turk was the ninth most yards per point in the country last season with an average of 47.2. He is also on the waiting list for the Ray Guy Award 2021, which will be presented to the best gambler in the country.

You look up the numbers and pull out the band (and) it’s instantly hard not to be impressed, Riley said. (Redshirt senior punter Reeves Mundschau) has undoubtedly done a great job for us, but it was a way of creating some competition and adding someone we thought had a chance to come in immediately and upgrade our roster and give us to make it better.

Turk decided to move to Oklahoma after ASU implemented a policy that barred unvaccinated athletes from traveling to road races, according to Arizona Central.

It had nothing to do with anything other than how we handled the COVID situation and what we were going to do in the future, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said on the Arizona Sports radio show Doug and Wolf on Tuesday:. We had some things there that he didn’t agree with and that was fine. He didn’t want to leave, but decided to go elsewhere.

Riley added that the Sooners are not 100 per cent vaccinated, so it would be unfair not to add Turk to the roster when he entered the transfer portal.

We’ve got a few guys who aren’t (vaccinated) and that’s their choice, Riley said. And we tried to find a good place to keep them safe, but we also don’t want to persecute guys who don’t have (the vaccine).

We want to educate them, we hope we can get as many guys vaccinated as possible and our guys have done a good job but we understand that if it doesn’t get to 100 percent then there are just things we have to do to make it work as staff and Michael’s no different.

Reggie Grimes comfortable for second season

For sophomore defending side Reggie Grimes, football is in his genes.

His father, Reggie Sr., coached high school football in Tennessee for 11 years. He even coached Grimes and Tennessee transfer defensive back Key Lawrence through youth soccer levels. Grimes attributes his current success to his father’s teachings.

Grimes also learned a lot last season as OU battled COVID-related obstacles. Now that he’s more at home in the Sooners system, hell plays a bigger role this season.

I expect a lot from Reggie this season, outsiders coach Jamar Cain said. Reggie takes coaching very well. He’s been hard on himself which is good and bad in the same cases over the past week and a half, he’s really taken off. Reggie was a heavy power rush guy, now he’s trying to put in some pass rush moves and he’s developing really well.

Grimes will serve as the Sooners backup to senior Isaiah Thomas in 2021. Cain has credited Thomas and redshirt junior Nik Bonitto with helping develop Grimes play. The Antioch, Tennessee native was a four-star recruit in 2019 and was ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in his state.

At the beginning, last season, I just didn’t understand, said Grimes. Then, eventually, I worked my way up in the rotation(s) through the Florida game, I play a lot. Now it just builds on that. Now it’s just being comfortable and making plays.

I’ve made tremendous progress in that regard… (now) I’m just going to go wild and become a footballer.

How golf helped Gabe Brkic improve his kicks

Redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic played a lot of Sunday golf this summer.

It was an opportunity to build camaraderie with Mundschau, long-snapper Kasey Kelleher and proprietor Spencer Jones, a specialist unit that is already incredibly close. But it also gave Brkic a window to improve his kicks.

In golf, I pick a goal line and make sure my club swing goes straight through my goal line, Brkic said. Same with field goals. I grab a small target in the stands or something, and as long as my legs swing straight through it, I hit a good ball.

In 10 games last season, Brkic scored 20 of 26 field goals for 76.9 percent of his attempts, while making up all 49 of his extra point attempts. This offseason he focused on speed and strength training while also doing mental exercises.

Perhaps the low of the Brkics 2020 season was a missed field goal of 31 yards against Texas on October 10, pushing the rivalry game to a fourth overtime. Fortunately for Brkic, the Sooners still won 53-45 and he learned a valuable lesson from it.

After that, I kind of learned not to get complacent(and) make sure I’m locked in and involved in any situation, and just stay focused, Brkic said. Can’t lack focus at any time.