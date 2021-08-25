Colorado College Hockey Reveals Updates at Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS If you haven’t been to the Nevada & Dale intersection in Colorado Springs in the past 6 months, you are missing out.

The brand new Ed Robson Arena, the future home of Colorado College’s hockey team, is nearing completion and Tuesday News 5 Sports got a sneak peak inside.

The ice and CC logos in Robson Arena have just been put down this week while the finishing touches are put on next month.

“You imagine it’s a tough place to play for opponents,” said Colorado College hockey head coach Kris Mayotte. “I think that’s what gets our guys excited and certainly gets our employees excited.”

The state-of-the-art arena seats 3,400 fans and is the first home for CC hockey on campus. Mayotte, who just got hired in April and met his players in person for the first time last week, hasn’t let his team look at their new home until everything is all set and ready.

“You can tell that every room you enter has a ‘wow’ factor,” added Mayotte, whose favorite feature of the new arena is the field of the stands. “I think just imagining the atmosphere of the game night here and what it’s going to bring to our community is #1.”

The Tigers will cut the ribbon on September 18, with the first home game on October 8 against St. Lawrence. CC is chasing their 3rd NCAA National title and 21st trip to the NCAA tournament in 2021.