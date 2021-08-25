Determination and positive attitude see Matt Levy and Danni Di Toro heading for another Paralympics





Matthew Levy was born prematurely at 25 weeks and had very little chance of survival. “I had a pretty tough start,” he said. “I was born very early, with cerebral palsy and vision impairment due to oxygen at birth.” Diagnosed as legally blind, his tiny body battled a minefield of medical complications. “I’ve had 50 strange surgeries ranging from heart, lungs, ears and brain,” he said. “I don’t look at the numbers. “You learn to live with it and grow through those experiences, because it made me who I am today.” Levy was born prematurely at 25 weeks and has had about 50 surgeries. ( Delivered: Matthew Levy ) Levy started swimming at the age of five to get his limbs moving. When he was 12, he competed in his first state swimming championships. In his own words, he was not very successful, but his perseverance paid off in the end. Five Paralympic Games and counting Now 34 years old, Levy is heading to his fifth Paralympic Games, hoping to add to his already impressive tally of two Paralympic gold medals, one silver and five bronze. He has also broken several world records and was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2014. “Yeah, it’s pretty amazing,” he said. “From the time I started my career in 2004 to now, it feels a little surreal.” Levy won bronze in the 200m individual medley at the 2016 Paralympic Games. ( Getty Images: Matthew Stockman ) Levy will compete in the 100m breaststroke, 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle in Tokyo. The COVID-19 pandemic means he has not raced internationally since 2019 and Levy admits there are many unknowns at these Paralympic Games. “I’m there to set personal bests and give my best,” he said. “Hopefully that’s good enough to be on the podium.” What is equally important to Levy is to have fun and enjoy the moment. Levy (center) displays his gold medal after the 50m freestyle final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. ( Getty Images: Clive Rose ) “It’s about taking your chances, whether they’re good or bad,” he said. It’s an attitude that also serves Levy well outside the sports arena. For the past 11 years he has worked part-time at Westpac in various roles. Levy also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in leadership and innovation and has established himself as a motivational speaker. “I see life as a glass half full,” he said. “Life is a journey and if you can fill it with different experiences, it will make you all the better.” Loading Games #7 for Danni Di Toro It’s a similar philosophy that drives Danni Di Toro, who is riding to her seventh Paralympic Games at age 47. “I’m a competitive beast and can’t help it,” said Di Toro, the co-captain of the Australian Paralympic team. Di Toro was co-captain of the Paralympic team in Rio and is proud to do it again in Tokyo. ( One plus one: Tom Hancock ) Di Toro, former world number one in wheelchair tennis, has won Paralympic silver and bronze, 10 Australian Open titles and countless grand slam crowns. After achieving all she could in wheelchair tennis, Di Toro switched to para table tennis for the 2016 Rio Games. And she’s back competing in para-table tennis in Tokyo. “It’s like the most opposite sport [to tennis],” said DiToro. Speaking to the virtual Twitter panel, she likened the switch to a brain rewiring. “It’s really been learning and unlearning [process],” she said. She’s likened the switch to a brain rewiring. “It’s really nice to try something that’s super challenging at age 47,” she said. Di Toromade made her Paralympic debut in wheelchair tennis in 1996 before transitioning to Para table tennis in 2016. ( Getty Images: Quinn Rooney ) “There are so many whys? And not enough, why not.” Di Toro suffered a spinal cord injury at age 13 when a wall collapsed on her during a school swimming carnival. While sport has been an incredible motivator for Di Toro, she says it’s important to think wider when it comes to athletes with disabilities. “It’s not just about ‘Oh, you have a disability, you can become a Paralympic,'” she said. “It’s about making a meaningful contribution to the community and the life you lead.” Loading With the Olympics already inspiring so many during the pandemic, Di Toro believes the Paralympic Games will give the world much-needed hope and reprieve. “I hope everyone watching at home gets on board and feels a sense of collective spirit and pride because we’re quite an amazing couple,” she said. “I feel incredibly privileged and humiliated.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-25/the-force-driving-matt-levy-danni-di-toro-to-tokyo-paralympics/100389380 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos