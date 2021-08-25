New York Knicks’ Nerlens Noel Sues Rich Paul, Klutch Sports; claims $58 million loss in potential salary





New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel filed a lawsuit Monday against former agent Rich Paul and his company, Klutch Sports, alleging that he lost $58 million in potential salary while being represented by Paul from 2017 to 2020. Noel took the action after Klutch recently filed a complaint with the National Basketball Players Association alleging that Noel failed to pay $200,000 in commission on his previous one-year contract with the Knicks, multiple sources told ESPN. Noel claims breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and negligence. The lawsuit does not list a specific amount of damages, but calls for actual and punitive relief. Paul declined to comment. The lawsuit, which was filed in Dallas County, Texas, centers on a decision made in July 2017 when Noel was a restricted free agent for the Dallas Mavericks. Noel averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 games with the Mavericks after being traded there from the Philadelphia 76ers midway through last season. When free agency started in 2017, Noel was represented by agent Happy Walters. Noel alleges in the lawsuit that he was offered a $70 million four-year deal by the Mavericks, a number reported by several news outlets that summer. During the free agency trial, Noel said he fired Walters and hired Paul after they met at Ben Simmons’ birthday party in Los Angeles. Paul represents numerous NBA All-Stars, including Simmons and LeBron James. In the lawsuit, Noel said Paul advised him to pass the $70 million bid and accept a one-year deal so he could be an unrestricted free agent the following year, when Paul said he could get Noel a more lucrative contract. deliver. Noel ultimately turned down the deal and signed his one-year qualifying offer of $4.1 million. The following season, Noel broke his thumb and missed 42 games when his numbers dropped. He did not re-sign with Dallas and played the next two seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, hitting the league minimum, $3.7 million combined, as a backup. He then played for the Knicks last season, making $5 million. Noel stayed with Paul for all four contracts. Noel alleges in the lawsuit that Klutch did not make him a priority when he was a free agent, did not respond to teams seeking to sign him as a free agent, and failed to execute a multi-year deal with the Thunder that he was told he was not. in the works. Noel broke up with Paul last season after signing with the Knicks. After starting 41 games for the Knicks and playing strong defense, and finishing third in the NBA averaging 2.2 blocks per game, Noel this month signed a three-year deal with the Knicks that paid him $ 27.7 million guarantees with an additional $4.1 million in potential incentives. The deal was negotiated by Agent George Langberg.

