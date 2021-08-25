3 hot takes on the way to the 2021 season

Say what you will about the Texas A&M Football team heading into the 2021 season — no one really knows what to expect. In a squad with as much returning talent as new position groups, Aggies’ 2021 season could see pretty much anything happen.

With less than a few weeks leading up to the season, there’s only one thing left to do: speculate. We have a pretty good idea of ​​what this team is going to look like, but the results are up in the air.

So what could be better than coming up with three smoking hot takes for the 2021 season?

Boiling hot Take No. 1: The Texas A&M Football team will make it to the College Football Playoff regardless of the result vs. Alabama

This one may be somewhat surprising, as it seemed almost sealed that the Texas A&M Football team would have to beat the Alabama Football team to gain entry to the College Football Playoff. That was proven last season, when the Aggies lost only once to ‘Bama’, pushing them out of the playoff battle.

However, this year is different for a number of reasons.

For starters, both teams are replacing quite a bit of talent. Texas A&M’s replacements are down a few spots from last year’s poll, while Alabama’s seems to be overlooked by everyone in college football. My point here is that it’s hard to see that ‘Bama vs. A&M is as much of an eruption as it has been in the past few seasons.

The Aggies also have two more games than last season to prove themselves. Yes, they have an easy schedule, but if they are able to finish 11-1 with a single loss to Nick Saban’s side, how can you deny them entry for two years in a row?

I think the committee learned a lesson, especially considering Alabama wiped everyone out last season. A&M gets the wink even if they finish 11-1.