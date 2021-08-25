XC, girls golf, tennis return to the usual fall competition

LAURINBURG — After seeing their respective seasons shifted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scotland High School’s girls’ tennis, golf and boys/girls cross-country teams will see a slight return to normality as their seasons return to their usual fall schedule.

Cross country hopes to continue last year’s success

Shaquille Ray has spent the past few years as an assistant coach with the Scottish athletics team, but this year he will also coach the boys and girls cross country teams.

The Scots and Lady Scots both won a match last season and also finished second in matches several times, before finally qualifying for the 4A Mideast Regional meeting to close out the season.

Ray said he hopes to continue this level of success, especially with some runners returning from last year’s team.

The Lady Scots return their top two runners in junior Carson Buie and senior Bethany Matthews, while the boys senior Cooper Sutherland return.

“It helps to have some leaders automatically in the program,” Ray said. “It helps me understand their strengths and weaknesses, without overloading them and make them feel comfortable because I don’t want to make them uncomfortable with (their workouts).”

As a track coach and former track runner himself, Ray said the returning runners helped him learn their usual exercise routine and running schedule, which also helps the new runners acclimate.

“It gives everyone a chance to become familiar with it,” Ray said. “That way I can structure the workouts for each individual athlete rather than the whole group because some are new and some are returning.”

Girls playing golf trying to arouse interest

In his first year taking over Scotland’s golf program, head coach David Synan hopes to use this season to spark interest in the programme.

“I’m not just thinking about this year, but also future years,” Synan said. “I want to have good people together who have a high character and who will work hard.”

A 1998 alum from Scotland who also played college golf at High Point, Synan coached the men’s and women’s golf programs at UNC-Pembroke for about 15 years before starting with the Lady Scots.

“I started teaching at SEarCH in January, teaching EC kids across the province for adaptive PE,” Synan said. “I’ve always loved school and of course golf, so it was an easy decision.”

The Lady Scots return senior Faith McCormick from last year’s team, but also add two newcomers.

Sophomore Berkley Wallace and junior Kelsey Hunter will join the team this year after moving from Marlboro Academy to Scotland.

Girls tennis building for the future

Brian Patterson is a new coach taking over an athletics program in Scotland this year. Starting his first season with the Lady Scots, he’s trying to rebuild a program that five seniors graduated last year.

“I want to establish a tennis culture,” Patterson said. “I want to get people excited and bring a little bit of energy.”

Patterson said that starts with getting the community involved in tennis and teaching kids to play tennis at a younger age.

“I’ve already talked to[Scotland Tennis Center]about starting a high school youth program so we can send high school students to high school who know what tennis is,” Patterson said. “For example, kids play soccer for 8-9 years when they go to high school, but when it comes to tennis or golf, it’s their first year playing. I want them to be able to get through a system.”

Given the number of seniors on the team last year, there aren’t many returning players and Patterson said most of the players he’s practiced with so far are newcomers.

The three returning players are juniors Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza, as well as senior Morgan Stewart.

Patterson said he hopes for an open house at the school to spark interest for more players to join the team.

In practice, he added that they mostly worked on the basics, such as foundations and serving, as most newcomers are relatively new to the sport.

“Some players have been playing for a year, two years, but some just picked up a racket,” Patterson said. “It’s like teaching, not everyone is at the same level, so instead of teaching everyone the same, you hand it out individually. Some learn the craft, while others perfect the craft.

“They pick it up pretty quickly too,” Patterson added. “It was fun.”

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan on 910-817-2671 extension. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.