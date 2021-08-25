Shenendehowa hockey looks set to continue success with new head coach





CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The fall sports seasons have only just begun, as the first week of training rolled into day two Tuesday. The Shenendehowa hockey team will try to continue their success with a new head coach. Former junior varsity head coach Shawn Eggleston has taken over from the Plainsmen following the retirement of Jeanne Frevola. Shenendehowa won the Suburban Council Championship over Burnt Hills last season. They lost six senior starters to graduate school, but they bring back many familiar faces, including three Suburban Council All-Stars: Eggleston’s daughter Kendall, Lauren Shanahan and Hannah Merritt. “We keep our fingers crossed that we can make it to the postseason this year,” Eggleston said. “We have a great group of children. We have 12 seniors which is a large class. I’m looking forward to some great things from them.” The Plainsmen wanted to end Frevola’s tenure on a high note, and hope Eggleston’s tenure begins the same way. “Since it was Frevola last year, we wanted to make a big statement and winning the Suburban Council really contributed to that,” said Shanahan. “I think if we continued that this year it would have an impact on Eggleston. We can show, even though it’s her first year coaching varsity, we can still do great things.” With no sections last year, the Plainsmen are not only excited to defend their Suburban Council crown, but are going even further. “We never underestimate our competitor,” said Kendall Eggleston. “We’re going into every game, we just want to give our best and continue the streak and try to move even further into sectionals this year.” The Plainsmen know how tough their competition is and are looking forward to the challenge. Merrit said: “I’m really excited to play against all the teams that come back because there’s some great competition on this council, so I’m really excited to see how we stack up against them.” Shenendehowa kicks off their season on September 8 on the road against Burnt Hills in the championship rematch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/sports/shenendehowa-field-hockey-looks-to-continue-success-with-new-head-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos