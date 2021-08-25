Sports
Jack Shephard ready for groundbreaking Paralympic podium
From Tom Harle in Tokyo
You can’t be what you can’t see and Jack Shephard was sold as soon as he looked Ellie Simmonds in the eye.
Shephard was 11 when he watched Simmonds, also born with dwarfism and only two years his senior, win her first Paralympic gold in the swimming pool in Beijing 2008.
Like a bolt of lightning, it struck a sports-mad boy who swam, played soccer, played table tennis and basketball and helped him decide, ‘I can do that.’
“I saw the emotion Ellie put into her sport and I can even imagine it now,” said Shephard, the world No. 1 in the SH6 category of badminton.
“I’m a lot older now, but it was the first time I saw something like this.
“As a badminton player, I was inspired by players like Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei, but Ellie inspired me with the work she did and I really looked up to her.
“I hope when I win my first gold medal it will be as great a feeling as it was for her.”
Simmonds and Shephard met regularly at events and competitions organized by the Dwarf Sports Association, a charity that has received funding from the National Lottery that aims to make sports accessible to those with limited growth.
The 24-year-old will join his hero – and now close friend – as part of ParalympicsGB in Tokyo, adding badminton to the Games program for the first time.
Simmonds had a hand in guiding his fortunes at a distance over a decade ago, but he has taken a more active role prior to Shephard’s Paralympic debut.
“Because it’s a new sport, I don’t have any teammates who have done a Paralympic Games before,” said Shephard.
“I talked to Ellie about her experience and she gave advice to get me in a better place. She said it was just about treating it like any tournament I normally go to, keeping your head up and not too much be overwhelmed by what has happened.”
Shephard first picked up a racket when he was ten at a Dwarf Sports Association event, drawn to the fast-paced sport where no two games are alike.
He also liked the fact that – unlike football where he always had to play in goal – he was on par with the competition over the net.
Shephard is a two-time world champion, a favorite for Paralympic gold and one of more than 1,000 elite athletes supported by National Lottery funding to train full-time and take advantage of world-class facilities, technology, coaching and support teams. However, Shephard still fondly remembers the feeling of beating those who thought they were going to have an easy ride.
“Of course people would underestimate me,” he said.
“People looked at me in a different way, thinking it would be easy to play against me and then they discover my skills and what I can do with the racket. That certainly surprises them.
“It gives you satisfaction when people think they’re going to beat you, then you smash them and think ‘you shouldn’t have counted your chickens’.”
After playing for a few years, his grandfather David, a major influence, told him that before his knees were full, he also joined a local badminton club.
It was as if David was waiting for his grandson to take it seriously to tell him. There’s something very Dronfields about that – now you’re going to do what I never did.
“Knowing he went to a badminton club, even if it was only once or twice a week, it still feels good that I’m playing a sport he played when he was younger,” said Shephard, who has seen the fate of ParalympicsGB change. over the past two decades thanks to the financing of the National Lottery.
Shephard, who entered the World Dwarf Games when he saw Simmonds win gold in 2008, has seen his own meteoric rise to coincide with a big bang for his sport.
The Para Badminton and Non-Disabled World Championships were held in parallel for the first time in 2019, and a growth in international competition saw it added for Tokyo 2020.
Shephard is the dominant force in SH6, winning consecutive world titles in 2017 and 2019, and European gold in 2018. He is number 1 in the world for a reason.
He’ll have a target on his back in Tokyo, but whether he really feels it or not, he’s still toying with the mind of an outsider.
“I can put my hands in the air and say I didn’t win every tournament in qualifying year,” he said.
“There are other players in the category now and it’s so strong, there are so many guys to keep fighting.
“Although I am still the number one in the world, I have spent most of my career trying to climb. I still have the same mentality that I am not at the top, I have to work harder than the person next to me, my closest rivals and competitors, to beat them.
“I always try to play them like I’m the underdog, mentally, so I can perform well when I’m there because I’ve been in that position for so long.”
One of Shephard’s closest rivals is fellow Briton Krysten Coombs, the world’s No. 5, with the pair playing in the 2017 World Championship finals.
Coombs did not automatically qualify with Shephard ahead of him, but has been awarded a place in the Paralympics after a bipartisan application was rejected in his favor.
Shephard has always known – like the person who listened to the band before they grew up – but the world is about to discover just how good para badminton really is.
They step into Shephard’s universe, a world where anything is possible, a world that has given him a shot at a place in the stars alongside Ellie.
“I knew when I was younger I always wanted to go to a Paralympic Games, but the sport I fell in love with was not a Paralympic sport at the time,” he said.
“When the two got together, it felt like it was meant to be and I started working harder to fulfill a dream of going to the Games in a sport I had always loved.”
