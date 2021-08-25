VTA officials hope to partially restore light rail service before Sunday – CBS San Francisco





SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Officials with the Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay said on Tuesday light rail operations could be partially restored in time to provide fans with rides to the 49ers-Raiders game at Levi’s Stadium this Sunday. “Not operating the full system, but we should have some service for the 49er Raider game. That’s our goal,” VTA Rail Operations Director Dale Austin Jenkins said at a news conference Tuesday morning. READ MORE: Police warn residents of mountain lion sighting in Petaluma Light rail trains will depart from the Guadalupe yard later Tuesday, while VTA begins testing 42 miles of track and overhead lines, 61 stations and renewing and recertifying the training of 300 employees. By the end of this week, operators could operate their routes without support staff and passengers could be added as early as Sunday. Specifically, the agency would focus on reactivating the Orange Line, which runs between Levi’s Stadium and the Mountain View Caltrain station, to serve San Francisco and Peninsula fans. “Every step has to be taken; it must be certified. And the general manager will be the one who decides when we’re done and will submit that information. Service will be restored when we are ready,” Jenkins said. READ MORE: UPDATE: San Jose City Council unanimously approves vaccine mandate for municipal facilities The light rail system was shut down on May 26 after a deadly mass shooting at the VTA yard in downtown San Jose. Nine employees were murdered by a colleague who subsequently committed suicide. Since then, one of the VTA employees who witnessed the mass shooting has died by suicide. Also this month, a VTA intern was arrested for allegedly threatening to “blow things up” if he wasn’t hired. Many of the employees there have faced various mental health issues since the aftermath of the traumatic mass shooting. VTA also said they may be running a promotional campaign to try and get some of the riders who found other transportation options over the summer to use the system again. “That’s why we’ve taken the time to take a very thoughtful trauma-informed approach, and helping our employees come back, taking care of people takes time. We are trying to build a foundation so that these employees can get back to work without any setbacks,” said VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot. Additional details about the restore of the service are: available on the VTA website. MORE NEWS: COVID: Benicia lawmakers vote unanimously to impose mask mandate Kiet Do contributed to this story.

