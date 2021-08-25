Apply for career opportunities at Cricket

Through a joint partnership with the Department of Workforce Development [DWD] and the Bermuda Cricket Board, individuals attending cricket matches “will have the opportunity to complete an application form provided when they enter, to receive employment and career opportunities and training facilitated by the DWD.”

This partnership between the Department of Workforce Development and the Bermuda Cricket Board is an example of the government’s commitment to getting Bermudians into work,” said Labor Secretary Jason Hayward.

“This is yet another way to reach members of our community who need help finding employment, with training and development, who want to advance their careers or who are considering a career switch. I urge people who need help to take advantage of this opportunity. Help is available and I’m just asking you to take the first step.

BCB Executive Director Cal Blankendal said: This partnership aims to bring job seekers and the Department of Workforce Development together through sports and community-oriented programming.

“The BCB sees this as an excellent opportunity to create positive opportunities for Bermudians of all ages. We believe that by removing barriers for job seekers, Bermuda communities will benefit both on and off the field.

A spokesperson said: “This employment initiative will be on display for the first time on Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 PM at the St. Davids Cricket Club, featuring the St. Davids County Cricket Club vs St. Georges Cricket Club match. Future match venues from this initiative will be available at https://cricketbermuda.com/schedule/ and marked in yellow for easy identification.

“Unemployed Bermudians seeking employment can also register with the Bermuda Job Board, visit the Department of Workforce Development at gov.bm, or email [email protected] for more information.”

