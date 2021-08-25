Carver High football prepares for season with new look

CARVER — Despite hitting seven seniors after a season under 500, the Carver High football team’s blueprint for the coming season looks more like a recalibration than a rebuild.

You can tell they’re ready to rock this year, said Carver coach Doug Borsari, who is entering his fourth season.

Carver comes into play this season to recover from an up-and-down 2-3 campaign during the Fall II season. The Crusaders dominantly defeated Randolph and Wareham to book a three-game losing slip at the heart of the schedule.

Although the Crusaders parted ways with several key playmakers on both sides at the end of last season in mid-April, the returning familiar faces seem locked in their positions after a few trial runs, especially on offense.

Junior Julian Grant started Fall II as a quarterback, and while his ability to scramble under duress added an extra layer of dynamics to Carvers’ offense, his open-field athleticism helped his transition to the wide receiver in the late season. to guide. Senior Bobby Perry, Grant’s successor, returns under the center this fall with the most weapons he’s ever had at his disposal. Perry’s biggest game of his short junior season came in the finals, when the signal caller threw a pair of touchdown passes in Carver’s 35-0 win over Wareham on Senior Day.

Every time you get more experience with really anything, especially football, it will definitely help, Borsari said of Perrys snaps. He got some reps in his first and second years, if needed. Last year he played in every game for us and then with a full season under your belt, it’s helpful.

Grant and sophomore widespread Matt Mullins headlined a promising offensive arsenal that also includes senior receivers Mikey Crump, Aidan Jordan and Zach Ieronimo with a new lead running back, senior Dominic Macrina.

It’s just (roughly) about getting the ball out, getting everyone the ball, keeping everyone fair in defense, finding holes and hitting open people, Perry said he had multiple options.

After a year in which Carver scored 74 points in five games and only once scored more than 20, Borsari expects the comfort and chemistry of the group to appear on the scoreboard in their defined roles.

I hope so. That’s always the plan, Borsari joked.

Yes, I think we can (score). I mean, I think it comes down to small yards, Macrina said. We have a little trouble with that, just go slow and get a few yards at a time. We’re going for big games and sometimes it doesn’t work so I think we just have to cling on and grab a few yards at a time.

Also voted captain, Macrina will serve as the primary running back this year after splitting with Nate Eldridge in the spring. Like Perry, Macrina’s most prolific output as a junior came in the Wareham matchup, a game in which he found the end zone in defeat twice.

It’s what I’ve always been waiting for, just to get here, Macrina said she had been named a co-captain along with Crump. I’ve always tried to lead, but with that title and leading 45 people, it feels cool. It feels great to lead people to make us better and get some wins for the school, he said. I’m just trying to do what I’ve always worked for.