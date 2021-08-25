Girls tennis: Group 3 teams to watch, 2021





FAVORITE: Ramapo Ramapo set a 7-1 record in the shortened COVID season last fall. The standout Shannon Cicero will be missed, but the Raiders are nonetheless more than capable of putting in a strong season. Rochelle Kitovsky and Jessica Weiss are both returning after playing second and third singles a year ago. Elizabeth Ring and Caroline Baker could be the ones to watch in doubles. Sofia Mosquero also has experience playing at all three singles levels last season. Anja Kearney makes a valuable contribution to doubles, as does Giselle Sinoway. This section features some tough teams, but Ramapo is now leading the way. It was almost calling. Candidates: Tenafly, Randolph, Northern Highlands, Wayne Valley FAVORITE: Millburn This group and section is one of the more open ones as many teams would finish. Millburn, Chatham and Scotch Plains-Fanwood are all close in talent, but the lead goes to Millburn. The Millers have the coaching and the history. Millburn is the most winning program in the state with 24 group titles and 11 Tournament of Champions crowns in 18 finals. The Millers last won in 2018, when they completed a streak of six wins in a row and seven in eight years. Last season, Millburn went down 8-0 and won a regional title in the shortened season. It will miss Paulina Feoli, but as always the team is reloading. Angelina Lei showed promise as a freshman 7-1 mostly in third singles. Lei is probably locked in a singles spot, and there are many others competing for spots like Veda Madhusudan, Olivia Li, Carolina Spear, Avery Lu and Saniya Sinkar. CONDENDERS: Chatham, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, Summit, Montgomery, Colonia FAVORITE: Princeton The Princeton Little Tigers were won 12-1 in 2020 and fell to a strong Hunterdon Central team in the Central West A semifinals. As of that match, only one second doubles player is not back for Princeton, boding well for 2021 prospects. Shaila Iyer, Eva Lependorf and Isabella Lependorf will once again be the three singles players. They played in that order a year ago. Sophia Kim and Lucia Marckioni are also a formidable double duo. Monica Li herself returns in the second double. Watch out for Ashley Chen who may pair up with any of the above three players in one of the double positions. Candidates: West Windsor-Plainsboro North, Lawrence, Robbinsville, Red Bank Regional FAVORITE: Moorestown The Quakers went 11-3 a year ago and all but one of the starters are back. Paige ONeil graduated, but the rest of the team is experienced and now mainly upper class. Seniors Liana Streibich, Maya Butani and Kaitlyn Burkhardt lead the way for Moorestown, which has always been the best team in the group in the southern third of the state. The Quakers doubles should be in good shape with Butani, Charlotte Morrison, Laura Sullivan and Erica Zhang. It is possible that one of them goes to singles. Candidates: Mainland, Clearview, Timber Creek, Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

