Sports
Penn Athletics Fall Preview: Football, Hockey, Football Season Expectations
In the upcoming athletic season, Penn’s fall sports teams will be in action for the first time since 2019.
While they may be rusty, these teams will mainly be up against schools that have also seen breaks in play since COVID-19 hit. Additionally, the Red and Blue will have a more-than-usual influx of new talent as each team will have two classes that haven’t seen any game action yet.
Here’s a look at five Penn teams and their chances heading into the upcoming season.
Football
On the men’s side, Penn will be joined not only by two new groups of recruits, but also by two new assistant coaches and a new director of operations.
The team announced this month that Matt Poplawski is a former two-time captain of the Penn men’s soccer team and Ryan Sandell would join the coaching staff as assistant coaches, and Joshua West would become the new teams Executive Director.
The changes off the pitch come as Penn men’s football looks to improve on their 7-5-4 2019 outing. Specifically, in the Ivy League, the Quakers set a 3-1-3 record, which was good enough for second in the conference behind Yale.
At the start of the season, the Red and Blue will have to do without former Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Alex Touche, who signed a professional contract with New Mexico United in January.
Filling Touche and the rest of the graduating class shoes will be 16 new recruits, eight from both classes, as the team tries to win its first Ivy title since 2013.
As with the men’s team, Penn’s women’s football will look significantly different off the field as they prepare for their first season in two years.
After former head coach Nicole Van Dyke resigned in January 2020 to take the same job at the University of Washington, the Quakers hired Casey Brown in March 2020 to lead the team.
Brown, who previously coached at Holy Cross, will be joined by new assistant coaches Becky Edwards and Rose Hull as the team looks set to compete for its first Ivy League championship since 2018.
In the year following their Ivy title, the team’s last season, the Red and Blue finished with a 8-7-1 overall record, though they got a mediocre 2-5 in the Ancient Eight.
Whether the new coaching staff, not to mention 16 new recruits, can improve the teams in 2019 Ivy battle will be decided once the team begins conference games in late September.
Field hockey
After their weakest season since 2011, Penn field hockey had to wait longer than expected for their chance to bounce back.
The Red and Blue ended the 2019 season with a 7-10 overall record and went 4-3 in the Ivy League. The team struggled mostly against high-level competition, losing all six of their matches against ranked opponents.
During the teams extended hiatus, senior Gracyn Banks was selected to compete in a pair of prestigious events, namely USA Field Hockeys U-22 Junior Pan Am Training Squad and the 2021 Young Womens National Championship.
As they prepare for the upcoming season, Banks and many of the other seniors will become seasoned leaders on the team, despite having last played as sophomores. This change comes in the midst of a year of changes for the team as they have learned to change the way they work.
“Back to the beginning of this [pandemic]”We all had to shift so quickly and adapt and adapt,” Penn field hockey head coach Colleen Fink told The Daily Pennsylvanian last year. instead of dwelling on the past.
However, if they want to win the Ivy title, Penn field hockey will have a tough road ahead as Princeton has dominated the Ancient Eight, with won eight of the last 11 Ivy League titles.
Sprint Football
The Red and Blue have been a pillar of consistency in the Collegiate Sprint Football League with ten teams, not having finished with a losing record since 2013.
That consistency largely came from Bill Wagner, who retired after completing his 50th season as the team’s head coach in 2019.
This season, Jerry McConnell steps into the shoes of Wagner, who had been the Quakers’ offensive coordinator for 12 years.
Whether or not McConnell will succeed as Wagner’s long-term successor remains to be seen, but when he begins his tenure as head coach, he will be faced with the pressing question of what to do in the quarterback position.
Penn will be without CSFL Player of the Year 2019 Eddie Jenkins, who competed for the team as a quarterback and graduated in 2019.
The Quakers currently have three quarterbacks on the roster, including a junior, a sophomore and a freshman. The team has not yet announced which of them will lead the team in September.
In the last season they played, the Reds and Blues finished at 5-2, which was good enough for third place in the CSFL.
As they prepare for changes in both quarterback and head coach positions, their long-term consistency will be put to the test.
american football
Like their sprint counterparts, Penn football has been a constant force in the Ivy League for quite some time as they haven’t set an overall loss record since 2014.
Despite this steadfastness, the team has not won an Ivy League title since 2016 and is looking to change this coming season.
To make that happen, one challenge that needs to be addressed is who will play as quarterback.
Since Ryan Glover graduated from Penn in 2020, the team has been trying to figure out who the quarterback will be, with five quarterbacks currently on the list.
In addition, 57 new players will begin their Quaker careers this season, as COVID-19 has reduced any chance the 2020 freshmen will see game time.
Despite this, at the Ivy League Media Day 2021, Penn football head coach Ray Priore seemed optimistic about the effect the pandemic was having on his team.
With those challenges, I really believe that some great opportunities have emerged: growing our team, our leadership, our seniors and how we’ve evolved over the period, said Priore.
On the defensive side of the ball, Penn will be led by 2019 second-team All-Ivy linebacker Brian ONeill, who will compete this season as a graduate student after recent rule changes made that possible. His All-Ivy junior season saw him earn the fifth most tackles for losses in the Ivy League as well as the fourth most interceptions.
Coming into the season, ONeill is confident in the unity around him and their ability to compete at a high level.
I think when we come back we’ll have some really talented individuals on the D-line, and at linebacker, and then in the secondary as well, ONeill said at the 2021 Ivy League Media Day. solid front should be, and I’m just super excited to go after it and hit the ground.
Sources
2/ http://www.thedp.com/article/2021/08/penn-fall-sports-preview-football-soccer-field-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]