Penn Athletics Fall Preview: Football, Hockey, Football Season Expectations

The Red and Blue will have a more than usual influx of new talent



This season, Penn football, field hockey, sprint football and soccer teams will take the field in leagues for the first time since 2019. Credits: Chase Sutton, Son Nguyen, Izzy Crawford-Eng

In the upcoming athletic season, Penn’s fall sports teams will be in action for the first time since 2019.

While they may be rusty, these teams will mainly be up against schools that have also seen breaks in play since COVID-19 hit. Additionally, the Red and Blue will have a more-than-usual influx of new talent as each team will have two classes that haven’t seen any game action yet.

Here’s a look at five Penn teams and their chances heading into the upcoming season.

Football

On the men’s side, Penn will be joined not only by two new groups of recruits, but also by two new assistant coaches and a new director of operations.

The team announced this month that Matt Poplawski is a former two-time captain of the Penn men’s soccer team and Ryan Sandell would join the coaching staff as assistant coaches, and Joshua West would become the new teams Executive Director.

The changes off the pitch come as Penn men’s football looks to improve on their 7-5-4 2019 outing. Specifically, in the Ivy League, the Quakers set a 3-1-3 record, which was good enough for second in the conference behind Yale.

At the start of the season, the Red and Blue will have to do without former Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Alex Touche, who signed a professional contract with New Mexico United in January.

Filling Touche and the rest of the graduating class shoes will be 16 new recruits, eight from both classes, as the team tries to win its first Ivy title since 2013.

As with the men’s team, Penn’s women’s football will look significantly different off the field as they prepare for their first season in two years.

After former head coach Nicole Van Dyke resigned in January 2020 to take the same job at the University of Washington, the Quakers hired Casey Brown in March 2020 to lead the team.

Brown, who previously coached at Holy Cross, will be joined by new assistant coaches Becky Edwards and Rose Hull as the team looks set to compete for its first Ivy League championship since 2018.

In the year following their Ivy title, the team’s last season, the Red and Blue finished with a 8-7-1 overall record, though they got a mediocre 2-5 in the Ancient Eight.

Whether the new coaching staff, not to mention 16 new recruits, can improve the teams in 2019 Ivy battle will be decided once the team begins conference games in late September.

Field hockey

After their weakest season since 2011, Penn field hockey had to wait longer than expected for their chance to bounce back.

The Red and Blue ended the 2019 season with a 7-10 overall record and went 4-3 in the Ivy League. The team struggled mostly against high-level competition, losing all six of their matches against ranked opponents.

During the teams extended hiatus, senior Gracyn Banks was selected to compete in a pair of prestigious events, namely USA Field Hockeys U-22 Junior Pan Am Training Squad and the 2021 Young Womens National Championship.

As they prepare for the upcoming season, Banks and many of the other seniors will become seasoned leaders on the team, despite having last played as sophomores. This change comes in the midst of a year of changes for the team as they have learned to change the way they work.

“Back to the beginning of this [pandemic]”We all had to shift so quickly and adapt and adapt,” Penn field hockey head coach Colleen Fink told The Daily Pennsylvanian last year. instead of dwelling on the past.

However, if they want to win the Ivy title, Penn field hockey will have a tough road ahead as Princeton has dominated the Ancient Eight, with won eight of the last 11 Ivy League titles.

Sprint Football

The Red and Blue have been a pillar of consistency in the Collegiate Sprint Football League with ten teams, not having finished with a losing record since 2013.

That consistency largely came from Bill Wagner, who retired after completing his 50th season as the team’s head coach in 2019.

This season, Jerry McConnell steps into the shoes of Wagner, who had been the Quakers’ offensive coordinator for 12 years.

Whether or not McConnell will succeed as Wagner’s long-term successor remains to be seen, but when he begins his tenure as head coach, he will be faced with the pressing question of what to do in the quarterback position.

Penn will be without CSFL Player of the Year 2019 Eddie Jenkins, who competed for the team as a quarterback and graduated in 2019.

The Quakers currently have three quarterbacks on the roster, including a junior, a sophomore and a freshman. The team has not yet announced which of them will lead the team in September.

In the last season they played, the Reds and Blues finished at 5-2, which was good enough for third place in the CSFL.

As they prepare for changes in both quarterback and head coach positions, their long-term consistency will be put to the test.

american football

Like their sprint counterparts, Penn football has been a constant force in the Ivy League for quite some time as they haven’t set an overall loss record since 2014.

Despite this steadfastness, the team has not won an Ivy League title since 2016 and is looking to change this coming season.

To make that happen, one challenge that needs to be addressed is who will play as quarterback.

Since Ryan Glover graduated from Penn in 2020, the team has been trying to figure out who the quarterback will be, with five quarterbacks currently on the list.

In addition, 57 new players will begin their Quaker careers this season, as COVID-19 has reduced any chance the 2020 freshmen will see game time.

Despite this, at the Ivy League Media Day 2021, Penn football head coach Ray Priore seemed optimistic about the effect the pandemic was having on his team.

With those challenges, I really believe that some great opportunities have emerged: growing our team, our leadership, our seniors and how we’ve evolved over the period, said Priore.

Sign up for our newsletter Receive our newsletter, Dear Penn, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn will be led by 2019 second-team All-Ivy linebacker Brian ONeill, who will compete this season as a graduate student after recent rule changes made that possible. His All-Ivy junior season saw him earn the fifth most tackles for losses in the Ivy League as well as the fourth most interceptions.

Coming into the season, ONeill is confident in the unity around him and their ability to compete at a high level.

I think when we come back we’ll have some really talented individuals on the D-line, and at linebacker, and then in the secondary as well, ONeill said at the 2021 Ivy League Media Day. solid front should be, and I’m just super excited to go after it and hit the ground.