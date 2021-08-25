Full schedule and where to watch





Tokyo: India will kick off their Tokyo Paralympics 2020 campaign on August 25, as the country’s largest-ever contingent of 54 athletes compete for their total of 12 medals from Rio 2016. Kick-off for India is table tennis duo Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel. The pair have long been teammates and will open their campaigns in their individual categories in the women’s singles of the quadrennial table tennis tournament on Wednesday. READ HERE: India Must Pay Attention To Their Paralympics: Here’s Why Day 1, August 25: Match times and live broadcast details: Table tennis: Luminaire: Sonalben Patel vs Li Qian Category: Class 3 (Wheelchair) Women’s singles Time: 7.30 AM IS Broadcast: Live broadcast on Eurosport India, Discovery Plus app and Doordarshan Sonalben Patel, who is ranked 19 in the world, will open her Class 3 campaign with a round-robin match against Chinese star paddler Li Qian. Qian will pose a strong challenge for the 33-year-old, having won one gold and one silver medal in singles at two Paralympic Games (2008 and 2016). She missed out on winning gold in the singles category in 2016, and the third-ranked paddlers will use that loss to motivate her to do well in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Sonalben Patel won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games, and the paddler will have to be at her best to stand a fighting chance against Qian. READ HERE: 10 Indian Athletes To Watch Out For In Tokyo Luminaire: Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying Category: Class 4 (Wheelchair) Women’s Singles Time: 8:50 AM IS Broadcast: Live broadcast on Eurosport India, Discovery Plus app and Doordarshan Bhavina Patel, who will compete in Class 4, was the first table tennis player from India to qualify for the Paralympics when she represented the country in Rio in 2016. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old was unable to participate as her paperwork failed to arrive. through on time. Five years later, she gets the chance to prove herself. She is a silver medalist of the Asian Para Games herself and ranks eighth in the world in her category. Bhavina will open her campaign against a former Paralympic champion in Zhou Ying. Zhou is currently number 1 in the world and Bhavina Patel will have to be at her best to beat her opponent. Her opponent won the gold medal in Class 4 in 2008 and 2012, and although Zhou finished fifth in Rio 2016, she has done well to come back in recent years. …

