Why Steve Stricker should think Miracle on Ice when making his Ryder Cup picks





Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker, Ryder Cup teammates? Not a bad idea, writes Alex Miceli.

USA today Steve Stricker has to be like Herb Brooks. You may not remember the name Herb Brooks, but his coaching style and hockey acumen were legendary, and it showed during the 1980 Winter Olympics when he brought 20 guys together and made them into a team that eventually beat the Soviets and won the gold medal. at Lake Placid. Brooks was a hardworking, no-nonsense man who didn’t seem to listen to anyone and did it his way. That 1980 team wasn’t the most talented bunch, but was ultimately the team to beat the best in the world when it counted. Obviously Stricker Brooks is not. It’s not a hard charger and with 12 prima donnas it would be hard to be. Just ask Hall Sutton or Tom Watson. But with six choices, he can shape and mold the team into the image he wants. But will he? Will he go outside the box and look not just at 15 or 20, but even further to 25, 30 or even 40 on the US Ryder Cup points list? By doing so, he can find his Mike Eruzione or Jack O’Callahan. Let’s look at it another way. there are five players who have qualified for a spot in the team: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth follow in sixth through eighth. That leaves four choices. They are the individuals who are likely to make or break the US attempt to regain control of the Ryder Cup. So let’s go outside the box. Billy Horschel at 15e is on the list in my team because perseverance and tenacity are important. Add in the WGC-Dell Match Play win, of course, and it’s a slot. Kevin Kisner, 18th, is hot after his win at the Wyndham. He’s got that burr under his saddle. That makes him a guy who gets in your face, at least as much as professional golfers get in someone’s face. Stewart Cink, 29e on the list, deserves a look, for no other reason than he won twice in the 2021 season. It’s hard to find that in a team that is the presumed favorite going to Whistling Straits. Now let’s go way outside the box: Sam Burns is rough, but young. And then? Choose him. Brian Harman, like Burns, is rugged and has a take-no-prisoner attitude. And finally, all the way down to 49e Brandt Snedeker is on the list. He’s generally a solid putter, but this year he fell way off on the greens. And then? He knows what he knows, and his putter is about to get hot, unlike others who have never experienced a hot putter in their career. What is the adage? Snedeker has forgotten more about putting than most players can remember. Yes, these are outside the proverbial box and that’s exactly what it takes to beat a European team that comes to the US and wants nothing more than to beat us on home soil. Since 1995, the Europeans have been 3-3-0 away in the Ryder Cup and every time they won it was with teams that were underdogs on paper. The American team won’t get the home nod in Whistling Straits like the Europeans did at Le Golf National two years ago. The Wisconsin course is not in favor of the American team, and maybe a little bit in favor of the Europeans. With the US potentially having an uphill battle with the track and many of its players struggling to find their games, Stricker must be like Brooks and find a way to make his 12 individuals a team no matter where they rank on the points list. located. .

