Buffalo Grove Park District Agrees To Reopen Cricket Ground, But Competition Remains Suspended

In response to outcry on social media and an online petition, the Buffalo Grove Park District changed course on Tuesday and agreed to reopen the cricket ground at Green Lake Park. The decision comes two weeks after the park district installed soccer goals on parts of the field to prevent play in response to complaints from neighbors of the park at 1101 Green Knolls Drive. According to district officials, players in a cricket league left their equipment in a nearby sensory garden and gym, used the sensory garden as a dugout, smoked cigarettes in violation of district policy and urinated on trees. Ryan Risinger, executive director of the park district, met with the district’s administrative team on Tuesday and made the decision to reopen the field to recreational use, said Mike Terson, the superintendent of communications and marketing. However, the league play license remains suspended, although district officials say they are open to talks about reinstatement. Terson said the football goals will be removed in a day or two so that play can resume on the field, a new amenity in the recently redeveloped park. Rajesh Hatkar, one of more than 440 people who online petition, said he and his two sons love to play on the field, but arrived there on Saturday morning to find that impossible. “To my total surprise, we found out that they have placed two (football) goal posts on the cricket pitch,” he said. “We initially thought it was someone’s accident. But we didn’t realize (the targets were) transfixed and chained so no one can lift it.” Buffalo Grove resident Felicia Ross, who started the petition, expressed concern that the park district was treating the field differently from other facilities, such as soccer fields. “My children played football. After every football game, there was trash on the field,” she said. “The kids left their water bottles, or the parents left coffee cups. They never closed the football fields.” “I can’t imagine why they would shut it down for five months,” Ross added. Terson said the park district tried to address the issues with the cricket competition organizers but “they didn’t respond or, when we suspended the permit, they showed up anyway.” Other issues include teams starting matches as early as 6:30 a.m. when the permit required them to start no earlier than 8 a.m., he added. “People whose houses adjoin the park should not see grown men urinating on a tree when they have been repeatedly told not to and not to use the community cricket ground,” Terson said. . As to whether the cricket ground was being treated differently, Terson said the district closed other facilities when problems surfaced. “For example, when we had problems with the skate park, we closed the skate park,” he said.

