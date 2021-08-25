2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider





The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation has announced a campaign to name the Evansville Central High School football field after Mike Owen to honor his longstanding commitment to the success of young people in Central and in the Evansville community. Mike Owen (1953-2019) lived as a servant leader in public education, mentoring thousands of young people during his 42-year coaching and teaching career at Central. Owen is the son of two Evansville famed coaches (Archie and Louise Owen). Friday’s game between Clinton Central and Sheridan features Larry “Bud” Wright (Sheridan) and George Gilbert (Clinton Central), who have 96 years of coaching experience and 657 wins combined. Noblesville sophomore Logan Shoffner set a new school record with 347 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 carries in the Millers’ 57-36 over Mount Vernon (Fortville). Covington senior quarterback Alan Karrfalt was 44-of-62 for 544 yards with eight touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Trojans’ 62-56 win over South Vermillion. West Lafayette ended Lafayette Jeff’s 26-game winning streak in the regular season, which ended with a 26-21 win. Defending Class 1A State Champion Covenant Christian had broken his 15-game winning streak with a 26-21 loss to Speedway. Brebeuf Jesuit ended the 10-game winning streak of two-time Class 3A state champion Indianapolis Bishop Chatard with a 24-19 win. Crawford County broke an 11-game losing streak with a 33-6 win over Switzerland County. Hagerstown ended the 11-game losing slip with a 45-6 win over Knightstown. Evansville Bosse ended his 10-game losing streak with a 16-14 win over Vincennes Lincoln. Jay County broke its 10-game losing slip with a 33-6 decision over Blackford. LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STROKES Center Grove has won 15 consecutive games. Indianapolis Roncalli has a 13-game winning streak. Western Boone recorded eight consecutive victories. Indianapolis Cathedral has a six-game winning streak. LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STROKES South Newton has a 39-game losing streak. Shelbyville has lost 26 consecutive games, Pike Central has dropped 24 consecutive games. Bellmont has lost 20 consecutive matches Indianapolis Shortridge has an 18-game losing streak. Rushville has lost 15 games. Cloverdale and Lawrence Central have lost 13 games in a row. Benton Central and Crawfordsville have a 12-game series. Eastern (Pekin) and Lake Station have lost 11 games. Eastern Greene, Rock Creek Academy, Rochester and South Bend Clay have lost 10 games in a row. Anderson Prep Academy, North Miami and Taylor dropped nine games in a row, Munster has lost eight consecutive games. Clarksville, East Chicago Central and Frankton have dropped seven games in a row. Bedford North Lawrence, Cambridge City Lincoln, Evansville North Indianapolis Pike, North Daviess, Princeton, Seymour and Union County have lost a six-game streak. Blackford, Franklin, Huntington North, Kankakee Valley, Lewis Cass, Muncie Central, Oldenburg Academy, South Bend Riley, Switzerland County, Terre Haute South and Woodlan have lost five games. CONSEQUENTIAL REGULAR SEASON WIN Southwood 33, Valparaiso 23, South Adams 20, Elkhart 11 (dated 1971), Silver Creek 11. CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSS South Newton 35, Bellmont 30, Shelbyville 23, Perry Meridian 22, Pike Central 21, Eastern (Pekin) 19, Indianapolis Shortridge 16, Rushville 14, Rochester 13, Cloverdale 12, Lawrence Central 11, Benton Central 10, Crawfordsville 10, Eastern Greene 9, Lake Station 9. Rock Creek Academy 9, South Bend Clay 9, Anderson Prep Academy 8, North Miami 8, Taylor 8. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STROKES Columbus East has had 96 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference wins. East Central has won 42 consecutive Eastern Indiana Conference games. Pioneer has come out on top in 42 consecutive Hoosier North Conference games. Lafayette Jeff has won 32 consecutive North Central Conference games. Southwood has racked up 29 consecutive Three Rivers Conference wins. Valparaiso has a 22-game win streak in Duneland Athletic Conference. Indianapolis Lutheran has won 16 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games. Eastern (Greentown) has a 15 game winning streak in Hoosier Heartland Conference. South Adams has won 13 Allen County Conference games in a row. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE RELEASE STROKES Benton Central has lost 39 consecutive Hoosier Conference games. South Bend Clay has suffered 32 consecutive losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Caston has lost 32 consecutive Hoosier North Conference games. Crawford County has lost 25 consecutive Patoka Lake Conference games. Bellmont has lost 25 consecutive Northeast 8 Conference games. Goshen has lost 24 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games. Shelbyville has an 18-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak. Perry Meridian has a 17-game Mid-State Conference losing slip. Pike Central has lost 15 consecutive Pocket Conference games. WINNER ACTIVE COACHES Larry “Bud” Wright (Sheridan) 429, Russ Radtke (Knox) ​​374, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 342, John Hart (Brownsburg) 308, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 290, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 275, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 259, Kevin O’Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 237, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 234, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 228, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 226, John Hendryx (Winamac) 225, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 212, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis) scecina) 206.

