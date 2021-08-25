Tokyo 2020 shows Indian sports would do much better if the Netas and Babus stayed away

The most enduring memory of the 2021 Olympics for India would be of our golden boy from Panipat, Neeraj Chopra, who stood on the top step of the podium during the medal ceremony in rapt attention, clutching the ceremonial flowers, as the Indian tricolor bowed to the tones of our national anthem, under the sky of Tokyo.

In a country of 1.39 billion people, should seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics be celebrated or seriously considered for the next Olympics in Paris, three years from now?

India was 47th in the rankings and 33rd in the medals, while small countries like Qatar and Kosovo won two golds each and big guns like the US, China and Russia kept their robust share of gold harvesting.

India came back with seven medals. Yet the government and sports associations staged widespread celebrations of our defeats and near podium finishes, call it the “best performance”. Enjoying mediocrity only makes our citizens complacent and lowers the bar. India sent a large contingent. Some participants were swept away at the first tide. Others, such as shooters, underperformed. Table tennis was a wash out and archery an acute disappointment. We also made a lot more in boxing and wrestling.

Of those who have achieved it, Neeraj has a prodigious talent and a dedicated coach who constantly openly complains and warns the sports authorities and corporate financiers, on nutrition and training abroad. Sindhus talent comes from a sporty family, employed by super coaches, Indonesian and Korean. Northeast athletes have shown talent and true courage and Haryana is the country of the sport with more than half of our total Olympic medals coming from the state.

Where else do the medals come from other than these watersheds? There are signs of hockey revival, but with such fierce competition, it takes a lot more for both male and female players in terms of training and exposure to playing matches abroad.

Undoubtedly, there is an abundance of raw talent in the country in various disciplines like archery, wrestling, boxing, hockey, etc. But is raw talent enough to win in the international competitions? It takes years to hone skills, increase stamina, inculcate match temperament, absorb modern techniques through coaching, and most importantly, keep nerves in check during the final moments of the match. Many Indians falter at the last step after performing so well in the beginning.

How are other countries doing? Great Britain from winning one gold in the 90s has now risen to 22. Lottery earnings were pumped into sport with a focus on certain disciplines such as sailing. Brazil’s strength lies in beach volleyball, while Cuba is crazy about boxing. South Korean archers have Hyundai’s financial backing for the latest equipment and gear and performed brilliantly in Tokyo.

The economist, which discusses the winability quotient of Olympic medals by different countries, lists GDP (gross domestic product) as strongest factor. While the US and Russia battled for the top spot during the Cold War, it is now China with the second largest economy, coming close and surpassing the US in Tokyo. India is the fifth largest economy and yet the medal crop is dismal with a medal equivalent of over $3.5 billion in GDP.

Strategies to improve the status of sports in India

India introduced TOPS ie Goal Olympic Podium Schedule designed in 2014 by the well-known sports analyst Amrit Mathur to select the right prospects and then give them full (financial) support. Unfortunately, in seven years it has not produced the desired results with two medals in Rio and seven in Tokyo.

A drastic overhaul of the sports structure in India should start with the dismantling of the sports ministry itself. You don’t even need a sports minister. Indian sports are ruled by net- and baby since independence. The bureaucratization of sport has stunted growth and trapped it under layers of dusty files, schedules and programs. The ministry, headed by a full-fledged secretary in rank, spends unnecessary money on establishment and wasteful administrative expenses without any contribution. Another babu is the head of the Sports Authority of India and files play happily between these two non-athletes.

Sport needs a targeted approach. A body called the Sports Corporation of India is the right way to go about this. It must be led by a CEO chosen from experts from all over India. The government can directly transfer funds that can be audited annually by a special committee. The company’s board of directors should have seven members, made up of industrialists and Olympic gold/silver medalists. The CEO should be given full autonomy to run the company and its schemes such as the TOPs.

There should be a fresh selection of games and disciplines from a medal prospecting angle. States and companies could then be targeted to focus on them. Odisha has already contributed significantly to hockey.

Sport is a state subject, so what should their role be? Those of enablers and not of interveners. The best example to follow is that of the Odisha Prime Minister, whose contribution to the revival of hockey has been enormous. Sundargarh is the new headquarters of Indian Hockey. The World Cup was hosted in the state in 2018 and there will be another in 2023. The plan is to have an artificial turf stadium in every district of Odisha.

Finally, we come back to Nobel laureate Paul Samuelsons famous poser for the nations guns or butter? India spends 0.01% of its GDP on sports. In a country of 80 crore food subsidized people, can a higher allocation to sports be expected? The increase in any budget, no matter how big, is like a drop in the ocean. The screaming need for infrastructure can only be met by company assistance and private entities. In the US and other countries, stadiums are built and jointly owned by the government and corporations.

Excellence in sports can only be achieved by spotting and nurturing raw talent through equipment, training, the latest skills and financial security. Cricket has it all and draws on the raw talent from semi-urban areas. It is the sports culture at school level and in local clubs where you can spot the future champions. It is here that the states can be the drivers by providing infrastructure to clubs and associations, but staying out of control. If net- and baby stay away, professionals will undoubtedly do much better and put India on the world sports map to complement the rise of the nations as a superpower.

Yashovardhan Azad is Chairman, Deepstrat; a former Central Information Commissioner and IPS official, who served as Director of Youth and Sports, Madhya Pradesh; member of the International Security Advisory team for the Atlanta Olympics and head of the GOI team to Pakistan in 2004 to organize an Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan after 15 years.