Hunter Renfroe hits 2 home runs, Boston Red Sox holds onto Twins, 11-9, in wild series opener





BOSTON — Nothing is easy for the Red Sox these days, even if they have a six-point lead after five innings. Boston withstood a late offensive attack by the Twins, beating them 11-9 on Tuesday behind a game with two homeruns by outfielder Hunter Renfroe and a bulls-eye from the bullpen. The Sox took the opener of a three-game series between the teams and dramatically won their second straight game. The Red Sox scored eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings to break things up, but Minnesota climbed back with a four-run seventh inning before threatening baserunners in both the eighth and ninth. Matt Barnes’ struggle continued — he went in with a three-run lead in the ninth and promptly gave up a solo homerun and walked two — but Hansel Robles closed his former team’s door and retired three batters in a row to end the match. The two teams traded runs early, as Jorge Polanco gave Minnesota an 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and Travis Shaw hit his second homer in as many days to tie things in the third. Red Sox starter Tanner Houck, who was hit hard over 4 innings, gave up a two-run single to Miguel San in the fourth, but took the lead after Renfroe crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning and made 4 of them. 3. Boston’s bats really came to life in the fifth, when the club whipped and scored five times. After Kik Hernndez reached on an error to lead from the frame, Rafael Devers extended Boston’s lead to 5-3 with an RBI ground rule double. Alex Verdugos hit the first of two doubles with two more runs; Renfroe then came forward and hit a Griffin Jax pitch over the Green Monster to make it a six-point game. In the clean-up call, Martn Prez struggled against his former team, allowing San to score a run on a groundout in the sixth and Polanco turning it into a three-run game with a two-point blast in the seventh. After Hirokazu relieved Sawamura Prez, Nick Gordon lined out with a two-out, two-run single down the middle to narrow Boston’s lead to a single run. Ottavino worked around a leadoff single (Christian Vzquez threw out Jake Cave trying to steal second) in the top of the eighth before giving Kik Hernndez some much-needed breathing room with a two-run homer over the Monster. Barnes came in with a three-point lead, but Josh Donaldson smoked the second pitch he saw over the wall and brought Minnesota in two. Barnes then walked a batter before being fielded for Robles; Robles then used a fastball-heavy attack to knock out Gordon and San before Cave got a lineout to end the game. In all, the Sox crushed four home runs and 13 hits. Boston improved to 72-55 with the win. Pivetta seems to extend streak Righty Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA) – whose last appearance was his shortest in a Red Sox uniform – will try to extend Boston’s winning streak to three games Wednesday night against Twins rookie righty Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38 ERA). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET. Related Links: Boston Red Soxs Chaim Bloom preaches patience, sticking to deadlines despite rough August: game never rewards panic | Chris Cotillo (MLB notebook) Jarren Duran sent to WooSox: Boston Red Sox outfielder option to make way on roster for Tanner Houck Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Preview: TV Schedule, Pitching Odds, Key Stories, How To Watch (August 24-26)

