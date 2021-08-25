Cricketers braved handicap to secure place in Indian cricket team





Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, August 24: Physical disability was not strong enough to destroy the willpower of two talented Kashmir players who made headlines after being selected for the national cricket team.

Feroz Ahmad Ganie of Anantnag and Nayeem Ahmad Malla of Budgam have been selected by the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA) for the Indian cricket team. Both players were called up for a trial in Hyderabad, where they were selected for the Indian Specially-abled Cricket Team, which took place from August 4-8. On the upcoming Bangladesh tour, they will represent India in all three formats.

Feroz has so far competed in seven national matches and captained all of Jammu and Kashmir’s matches. He had a passion for cricket since he was a child and wants to play on a bigger stage. However, in 2014 he had an accident that broke his feet and crushed his dreams.

Feroz was bedridden for over two years, but he never gave up and eventually returned to cricket. “At first I was pessimistic because I thought I would never be able to perform my day-to-day responsibilities, let alone play cricket. But I walked up to the podium and kept playing,” he explained.

He stated that he had the full support of his family and that he has worked very hard to get here. “Disabled cricketers in Kashmir do not have their own tournaments or leagues. As a result, I just took part in regular cricket events at the district and club level,” he explained.

Because of his determination and hard work, Feroz insisted that his disability never hindered his success. In 2016, he made his J&K debut in a Jharkhand “disabled cricket league” where he wowed everyone with his bat and ball.

Feroz was named captain and the team performed exceptionally well under his leadership. He hasn’t looked back since. “I am confident and optimistic that I will do well in the bilateral series versus,” he told Excelsior.

Feroz also thanked his sponsor, United International Sports, for helping him achieve his goal. “Because the sports club didn’t support me, I used to get my fellow cricket players from the J&K to play at my expense. But my sponsor has undoubtedly always supported me and will continue to do so,” he says.

Nayeem, 24, told Excelsior he did not expect to be called up to the Bangladesh series. “When I received an official letter from the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA), I was overjoyed. I first told my family about my decision.” said Malla.

Nayeem Ahmad Malla’s family lost hope when he became physically crippled after two separate accidents during his childhood. Nayeem got stuck between a tractor and a walnut tree while helping his cousins ​​cut down trees. He had a serious back condition. Three years later, he injured his hand in class 7 while assisting a man whose vehicle was stuck.

Authorities issued him a disability certificate after he lost one of his right hand fingers. “When I became crippled in 2007, I believed I could never do anything in my life,” he said. He considered becoming a doctor so that he could provide free medical care to low-income families. “However, I lost interest in academics because I couldn’t handle the teachers’ homework,” he said.

The duo wants to help the disabled community grow more cricketers. “We will guide the next generation of cricketers so that they don’t face the hurdles we have faced to get here. More cricketers will be produced if more attention is paid to cricket with disabilities,” they said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/cricketers-defied-disability-to-secure-place-in-indian-cricket-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos