A. 2020: Another bites the dust

Illinois had one of the few college football seasons of 2020 that mattered, as they managed to be really bad enough to warrant a coaching change. I knew they wouldn’t be good, but I was worried they’d be just good enough that AD Josh Whitman would try to hold out (as the recruiting continued to die).

Fortunately, the Illini came out against Wisconsin, illustrating everything that was wrong with the Lovie Smith era, allowing for an undercompletion on 21 attempts at some fullbacks and tight ends, while failing to execute an offensive game plan from which the effectiveness would be questionable if they could run it properly.

Things have never gotten better, and if you’re still wondering what you saw in the second half of the 2019 season, let me explain again: a truly deserved win against an extremely sleepy top 10 team followed by three strokes. After outcoaching Paul Chryst, Lovie Smith got the advantage of a West Lafayette monsoon that neutralized Purdues’ attack. After that, he was lucky enough to Post-Chris-Ash. to welcome Rutgers to Champagne. The following weekend, the most improbable sequence of events I’ve ever seen beat Michigan state, and then a highly motivated Illinois team stayed in the game late against the Hawkeyes before Lovie closed it for the season.

Lovie Smith just never produced a good soccer team in Illinois as evidenced by the fact that he never beat Iowa or Northwestern. It’s that simple. There was enough evidence in my opinion to convict at the end of the 2018 season, but since this is Illinois we always have to wait a few years before we know for sure it’s dead.

B. Opening statement

Folks, there is nothing more American than optimism in the face of overwhelming evidence against you. That’s not what I have at the moment, but what I do have is a new football coach. What does this have to do with the 2021 profit/loss total?

Nothing!

I would like nothing more than to stand up for you today and say that Illinois is an altered program poised to rise above the futility of its recent history and establish a stable claim to prime upper-middle-class real estate. of the Big Ten. Whether this is true or not is irrelevant to the point I have to press on you, which is this:

the 2021 Illinois Fights Illinois football season will not crush the souls of Illini fans.

B. Pending file

August 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers

September 4: UTSA Roadrunners

September 11: at Virginia Cavaliers

September 18th: Terrapins from Maryland

September 25: at Purdue Boilermakers

October 2: in Charlotte 49ers

October 9: ties from Wisconsin, Illinois’ Official Homecoming Opponent Forever

October 16: DAY

October 23: at Penn State Nittany Lions

October 30: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (ILLINUTGERS VIII)

November 6: in Minnesota Golden Gophers

November 13: DAY

November 20: at Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 27: Northwestern Wildcats

A preponderance of evidence suggests that Bret Bielema, a man who has fielded real football teams at the Power 5 level, is doing all the things you would if you intended to lead a real football team at the Power 5 level. Looking back at my opening statement, I said this Illini football season would not crush the minds of Illini fans.

I never said anything about winning games.

The fact is that we lose a lot. Were used to it. 2-win seasons are common here. What you call a notorious disaster, we simply call a nadir for this cycle. Last year we literally had a season with 2 wins, but the last season with 2 wins with 12 full games was in 2017. Before that it was 2012 and 2006 was the last time.

However, not all 2-win seasons are created equal. 2017 was a catastrophe that had been going on for years due to the build-up of the rosters and higher than expected turnover. 2012 came as a bit of a surprise as the transition between coaches was much more violent than expected. 2006 was one of the best seasons ever with two wins, with the Illini battling into the fourth quarter of many games and going through a long run of losing conferences at East Lansing.

I predict 2021 will be a 2 win season. Sure, the talent is there to aim a little higher, but this is Illinois. Lovie Smith’s 3-9 debut was the best first season for an Illini head coach in nearly a quarter of a century, and he still lost to Darrell Hazell at home.

The mood for this particular two-win season is 2005, perhaps bordering on 2006. The 2005 season got off to a fun start, but soon turned to detached bewilderment as Illini fans remembered they’d been in the basement for years and not there. came out so quickly.

What I look for in this first year of this technical staff:

Make the most of the talent we have now: execute schemes and plays that make sense and commit to our upperclassmen instead of constantly playing for the future Make good coaching decisions. The aforementioned 2016 Purdoink game raised some red flags about the Lovie regimes’ insight into game coaching that never really went away. Battle through the half in at least 5 B1G games. We lost a lot, but I don’t know if we ever were ethereal just as much as we were in the Lovie Smith era. No more 63 citizens, please. If you have to allow such big point totals, force a damn field goal once. Continue the momentum and activity with recruiting Don’t do anything embarrassing off the field or on the microphone.

That’s all I want. In general, I want Bret Bielema to color within the lines. Compared to Lovie’s slightly distorted blank page and Beckman’s splatter art with what is YooHoo or liquid stool, coloring inside the lines would resemble Vermeer.

He does that until now.

What’s wrong with you people? In addition to myself, ten judges have submitted predictions so far. Only one of those 10 predicts a winless conference season, and for some reason 87townie thinks we’ll lose all our B1G games, but win in Virginia in Week 2.

This average is about 4-8 (2-7). I guarantee you one thing, if we duplicate the 2018 Illini record, we certainly won’t:

give up 63 on three different occasions lose five games with 4 or more touchdowns demonstrably worse than the 2017 2-10 (0-9) campaign lose 63-0 at home

On the other hand, my expectations mean that little is needed to make this season a success for me. I don’t know what else to say other than figuring out how Illinois will be bad year after year is objectively more interesting than figuring out how Iowa gets eight wins this year.

Let’s do this, I think.