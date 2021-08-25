Hockey Night in Boston another open door for the Berkshire County players of Pope Francis’ girls team | Local sports

For Berkshire County hockey players like Lauren Crocker, Hockey Night in Boston was never even on the radar.

Incidentally, he never played girls’ hockey either. That all changed last winter when Crocker and a small contingent of local student athletes joined Pope Francis’ freshman girls’ ice hockey program as part of a collaborative program led by coach Chris Connors.

The Cardinals went 4-6-2 in the program’s opening season, coinciding with a litany of COVID-19 restrictions and some major travel hurdles. In an effort to continue building that burgeoning club, Connors brought a team to the annual Boston New England Hockey Night Festival in July. Team Royal hosted 10 Pope Francis players, including Berkshire Countys Crocker, Mia Alfonso, Kellie Harrington and Madeline Rawling, along with Williamstown-born Abaigeal Fuls.

From that showcase, the top players were selected and moved on to the Girls Major Showcase on the weekend of August 5 at Haverhill Valley Forum. Crocker, Harrington and Pope Francis senior captain Morgan Peritz were selected, with Alfonso earning an alternative nod. Crocker, Harrington and Peritz played together on Team Metro, coached by Eliza Kelley, who also coached at Becker College and is founding the women’s program at Worcester State this year.

That’s back in the same spot, it was just that the most talented players were picked and then put together into different teams, Crocker said. I had no idea. This was my first year ever playing girls hockey.

Hockey Night in Boston is something Connors was familiar with from his time as a boys’ hockey coach in the Boston area. When he moved to western Massachusetts, he got a job with Pope Francis and started trying to make a program. Pittsfield athletic director Jim Abel reached out to Pope Francis and the cardinals were excited to welcome the Berkshire skaters.

I’ve known those girls all my life, through the Berkshire Bruins program. We were all looking for something, and we knew it was the right move, Crocker said of her relationship with her local teammates. [Pope Francis] was a great atmosphere. There were no real standards, everyone was on the same level. Everyone was very welcoming and we all got along well.

What impressed Connors the most, aside from what the new additions could do on skates, was the dedication to the team.

Last year was certainly challenging, but it was one of my most rewarding years as a hockey coach, said Connors, who coached for 16 years at St. Marys of Lynn and Saugus. We have a great group of girls, all hard workers with the greatest character and team spirit. I thank the stars for [the Berkshire girls], because their commitment is unparalleled and I am so grateful. I could count the number of workouts they missed on one hand.

The difficulties include an hour’s daily commute to practice at Westfield’s Amelia Park Arena. Due to COVID-19 protocols blocking locker rooms, the girls dressed in cars during the cold winter nights. For matches, Pope Francis traveled across the state to play towns like Shrewsbury, where the Pittsfield girls sometimes came home after 10pm on school nights.

The HNIB showcase has opened a number of doors and opened Crockers’ eyes to possible new opportunities. She said she was thinking about joining the military right out of high school, but is now debating hockey in college.

I’ve always been a really team-oriented player and this summer really showed me the opportunities out there, and the last year I’ve really started to take it more seriously, Crocker said in a phone interview. I’m in the military or want to play Division III hockey, probably at a NESCAC school.

That opportunity seemed out of reach when she and a few other local girls signed up for the boys’ Wahconah hockey cooperative at the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires.

Especially for Lauren and Mia, who have been on boys’ teams all their lives, I think it was a breath of fresh air, Connors said.

It’s an opportunity Crocker doesn’t take lightly, and one of her and her teammates are determined to stay alive and pass on to the youth. They’ve run a series of clinics for budding girls’ hockey players over the past year.

It feels great that they’re looking up to us and thinking about moving to or playing with Pope Francis there, said Crocker, who credited the Berkshire Bruins she played with for ages five and up. [At the clinics] they talk about wanting to play on that team and it’s really cool to have created a culture and be a part of that family.

On the ice, Connors said Crocker was selected for the Major Showcase because of her work ethic and a great tournament in July. He also noted that Alfonso had every right to be invited back as well.

The two seniors, I can’t say enough. Lauren is extremely skilled and has a phenomenal shot with a quick release and a great feel for the game. Shes a big player for us, said Connors. Mia is an excellent all-round athlete, from whom I expect great things. She has a lot of spunk.

As for Harrington, she is our smoothest skater and selflessly went back to defense to help the team. This summer really opened doors for her. There was a lot of interest in Kellie coming out of Hockey Night in Boston.

He also noted that Rawling, a sophomore at Taconic, plays with a lot of guts and a great work ethic. She scored the very first goal of our programs.

The breath of fresh air is far from over for Pope Francis, who will return all 17 players from last season this winter.

We expect some big things, especially for the four seniors, Crocker said. We want to win 10 games, make the play-offs and see what happens. We have some really talented players. We were a younger team though, but those are some skilled girls, and we know what they were capable of.