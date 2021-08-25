Washington Nationals Erick Fedde Ks 10 in 5-1 win over Miami Marlins in loanDepot park

Erick Fedde struckout 10 of the 25 batters he faced in 6 1 3 innings pitched in Miami tonight, marking another career high in Ks, and the first round of the 2014 Washington Nationals kept the home team off the board at loanDepot park until six, allowing only six hits, one walk, (to the last Marlins batter he saw), and one run in a 103-pitch attempt in what ended up being a 5-1 win for the Nats.

Fedde vs Miami: Erick Fedde broke a winless streak of 10 starts, the last before tonight, and took the win in a 12-6 win over Toronto, giving up five hits, three walks and three runs.

I really liked my stuff today, I kept finding myself in situations where guys were on the base and I was fighting to get big outs, so only my pitch count went up in that sense, Fedde said, explaining his relatively short, 94-pitch appearance against the Blue Jays.

He did want to go deeper into the outing, but his manager said there is a way to do that.

In the fifth inning he had 94 pitches, he wanted out again, but I told him you have to get 94 pitches in the seventh inning and maybe I’ll send you back out, the manager joked.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tonight in Miami, Fedde went three scoreless on 48 pitches and came back for fourth with a 3-0 lead, thanks to a 2-run blast by Tres Barrera and an RBI single by Lane Thomas, and got a leadoff against single by Jess Snchez, and a double by Brian Anderson, but Snchez went too far around third as the Nationals quickly got it back in and threw to the sack to get first out. Two K’s around a wild pitch brought Fedde out of the inning after a total of 15 pitches, making him 63 after four pitches.

Fedde gave up an one-out single in the Marlins fifth, but a line drive to first base started an unassisted inning-ending double play with Ryan Zimmerman making the flyout and then stepping on the sack. 15-pitch frame, 78 total, and he added two K’s for a career high 10 of them in 13-pitch frame, taking him to 91 total on the night.

Back on the mound in the seventh, Fedde gave up some hard hits, the second an one-out single, then gave his first walk of the game before the Nationals went to the pen…

Erick Feddes Line: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks, 103 P, 69 S, 2/3 GO / FO.

Luzardo vs DC: Jess Luzardo, the 23-year-old 2016 third-round pick by the Nationals, who was shared with the Oakland Ashes in the 2017 trade that brought Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to DC, then was traded to Miami before the trade deadline of last month, has struggled this season, with a 6.87 ERA, 16 walks, 40 Ks and a .297/.360/.555 line against in 13 games (six starts) and 38 IP for Athletics, and a 9.68 ERA, 16 Walks, 17 Ks and a .309/.443/.588 line against in four starts and 17 2 3 IP for the Marlins.

He’s got good fastball, live fastball, likes to pitch in the zone, Nationals manager Davey Martinez said before tonight’s game, with a scout report on the left-hander.

He can be a bit erratic so we have to be patient we have to get him in the zone but his stuff is really good I don’t know him personally I know he was a top prospect here went to Oakland did a good job , so we have a tough job today, and like I said, we need to get him in the zone, so our guys will be prepared, but we need to attack.

Luzardo faced the club that first drafted him tonight and threw three scoreless to start the series opener, but Yadiel Hernndez tripled to rightfield with one out in the top of the fourth and scored easily when Tres Barrera hit a hanging 2-2 curve for a two-run home run to the left and a 2-0 Nats lead. Barreras 2nd of 2021.

Luis Garca followed with a double to the right in the next at bat, then moved on a groundout and scored on an RBI hit to the center of Lane Thomas for a 3-0 lead.

Juan Soto lined out a single to the left to start the fifth and scored on a Ryan Zimmerman homerun to the left in the next at bat, when Zimmerman crushed a 2-2 substitution by Luzardo and hit a no-doubt for his 2021 12th .

A single by Tres Barrera with two outs ended the outing by Luzardos…

Jess Luzardos Line: 4.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks, 2 HRs, 93P, 64S, 4/2 GO/FO.

Yadi vs Left Handers: Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernndez started the series opener in Miami with a .333/.404/.595 line vs LHPs in 2021 (vs a .286/.344/.393 line vs RHPs) with force from both sides of the plate (3 doubles, 3 HRs in 125 PAs vs RHPs/2 doubles, 3 HRs over 47 PAs vs RHPs), and he went 2 for 3 against Marlin’s lefty Jess Luzardo, a first single and then a treble in his second trip to the plate, before scoring the first run of the first game of the series with the Fish on a 2 – HR run by Tres Barrera.

Bullpen Action: Former Nationals-pitcher Ross Detwiler took over for the Marlins with two outs in the fifth and Miami trailing 5-0, and got out of the picture in the final.

Austin Pruitt came on for the Fish in the top of the sixth and eliminated the Nationals to make it a 5-0 game in favor of the visitors.

Pruitt returned in the seventh and struckout two batters in a 15-pitched frame.

Andres Machado took over with two ups and one out in the bottom of the seventh, and the righthander got the second out on a swinging K by Alex Jackson before giving up one run when Jess Aguilar lined RBI into left field to make it a 5-1 game in favor of Nats.

Righty Bryan Mitchell retired the Nationals in a row in the top of the eighth.

Kyle McGowin grabbed two K’s in a fast, 16-pitch, 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth.

Mitchell returned to the mound in the top of the ninth and walked Victor Robles to start the frame, then gave up a single to Alcides Escobar and walked Juan Soto intentionally to load the bases for Ryan Zimmerman with one out , and Zimmerman scorched a one-hop liner into second that started an inning-ending 4-6-3 DP.

Kyle Finnegan ended it with a four-run lead and worked around a single with two outs to end it.

ball game.

Final score: 5-1 National

National now 54-70