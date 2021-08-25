English cricketers privately request a 2.1 million bonus for ECB executives | ECB





England’s leading cricketers are privately questioning the bonuses that will be awarded to top sports executives after agreeing to pay cuts and lower prize money last year. As revealed on Monday by the Guardian, Tom Harrison and Sanjay Patel are among a group of senior executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board who will share a 2.1 million payout when a five-year long-term incentive plan expires in 2022. It comes despite the fact that the ECB announced 62 job cuts in September and after a fiscal year in which the governing body suffered a loss of 16.5 million as a result of the pandemic. The sport as a whole lost $100 million in revenue, with provinces also laying off staff. The news has not been lost on the Professional Cricketers Association after domestic players handed over 1 million in prize money last year and minimum salaries in the county game were cut; so are the centrally contracted men’s players who made a collective wage donation of 500,000 at the start of the pandemic, before accepting a 15% wage cut last October, including the halving of profit bonuses. An England player told the Guardian it felt like senior executives at the ECB have taken care of themselves while reducing incentives for a team that has lived in biosafe bubbles for 18 months away from their families. There is also a degree of unrest among ECB staff lower in the organisation, who have worked tirelessly over the past two seasons to supply cricket in the face of pandemic concerns, while colleagues have either been fired or laid off. However, the ECB has insisted that the bonus scheme introduced in 2017 is not uncommon in sports federations as a way to keep people in senior leadership positions and is based on the successful implementation of the Inspiring Generations strategy designed to sports audience in the UK. The governing body has also pointed out that senior executives, including Harrison, the chief executive, were among those going through voluntary pay cuts in 2020.

