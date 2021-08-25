Sports
NIU Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks
Football | August 24
DeKALB, Illinois As the preseason has progressed for the Northern Illinois University soccer team, there has been an additional emphasis on situational soccer. Whether it’s a two-minute drill or just a third down, the experience of the game situation can be crucial once the season starts.
One position group that puts this into practice are the cornerbacks. Dan Jackson, in his second season with NIU as cornerbacks coach and pass defense coordinator, said understanding every situation will be key to his group’s success in 2021.
“The most important thing that is going to make our group successful is understanding situational football,” Jackson said. “It’s physical and tackling in the running game and it’s having great discipline and having big eyes in man coverage. If they play with discipline we will be able to make an impact.”
Cornerback group will be led by 2020 Second Team All-Mid-American Conference roster Jordan Gandy (DeKalb, Illinois/DeKalb/South Dakota State), who led NIU with 41 tackles and eight pass defenses. His break-ups of seven steps led the conference last season.
“Jordan is a man who has played a lot of football,” Jackson said. “He took so many reps for us last year that the game could slow down for him. He’s an explosive player with great speed. He had so many tackles a year ago because he’s physical and does a great job getting off blocks I’m excited about his growth, both physically and on the football pitch.”
A couple of juniors who give this young group some experience Dillon Thomas (Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill South) and Zhamaine March (Detroit, Michigan/East English Village Prep). Thomas had 19 tackles, three pass defenses, two pass breakups and an interception in 2020. He played 32 career games at NIU, playing both cornerback and safety. March has shown himself to be a physical player in the slot, making five tackles last season with a forced fumble in six games, while contributing to special teams.
“Dillon’s versatility gives him the opportunity to make a lot of plays. He’s made some really big flash plays in camp. He can play safety and corner for us. He’s a utility man who does a good job. March is a contact player. He plays with great technique and makes flash plays every day. He is a man who trusts the staff to play there and I like his physicality.”
Jackson also spoke highly of the growth of freshmen Myles McGee (Canton, Ga./Sequoyah) and Eric Rogers (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township), players who were on the roster in 2020 and are ready to make their mark on the field this season.
“The most important thing for Myles is that he has grown mentally. He is an athletic boy and a smooth player with great skills. A year ago the game went really fast for him. For Myles to slow down the game and he understood his job, that’s why he actually plays on the field. Eric Rogers has gotten bigger off-season and now he’s here to knock down balls and come up with tackles. Eric has probably grown the most from year one to year two of all the players I’ve coached. He’s been really impressive.”
With a solid mix of seasoned leadership and young talent, NIU’s cornerbacks will be out to make plays and put the opponent in difficult situations.
“We’re talking about eliminating explosive plays. For corners, that’s usually coming off a block and tackling in a lot of space. They need to trigger quickly, play through receivers, get off blocks and tackle. We want versatility out of our guys to to cover a number of positions, and with our youth many of them were just controlling the corner last year, now that they understand the defense we can move different guys which gives us the chance to put our best guys on the field to get .”
The Huskies were on the practice field at Huskie Stadium for two hours on Tuesday morning after a day off on Monday for the first day of class. Both the attack and the defense made actions in the last match situation of the training, which head coach Thomas hammock noted was a time for the “iron to grind iron.”
“We have to keep working on those situations,” Hammock said. “If you have good-on-good, someone will come out on top. That’s the whole point of tightening each other up so we can prepare for those situations. We need to have 11 guys on each side of the pitch working together, and both parties have things to work on to be ready for tomorrow.”
NIU opens the season on September 4 at Georgia Tech, then welcomes fans back to full capacity in the stands at Huskie Stadium, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. Kick-off for the match is at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the match will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a Welcome Back Fans party.
Season tickets for NIU’s complete six-game home schedule remain on sale with season ticket prices as low as $85. Buy a minimum of four tickets for all six games through the Family Pack for just $90 per ticket (in Sections B and F) or $66 each. ticket (in sections A and G). Three or four game mini-plans are also available with Mission’s 3-Game Mini-Plan for $79 (including processing), while Victor E.’s 4-Game Mini-Plan costs $107.
To see all ticket options and prices, and for more information on premium seating, see the football ticket page at NIUHuskies.com. To purchase tickets, call 815-753-PACK (7225) or visit NIUHuskies.com/MyHuskies.
-NIU-
Sources
2/ https://niuhuskies.com/news/2021/8/24/niu-football-position-preview-cornerbacks.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]