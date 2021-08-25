NIU Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Football | August 24

DeKALB, Illinois As the preseason has progressed for the Northern Illinois University soccer team, there has been an additional emphasis on situational soccer. Whether it’s a two-minute drill or just a third down, the experience of the game situation can be crucial once the season starts.

One position group that puts this into practice are the cornerbacks. Dan Jackson , in his second season with NIU as cornerbacks coach and pass defense coordinator, said understanding every situation will be key to his group’s success in 2021.

“The most important thing that is going to make our group successful is understanding situational football,” Jackson said. “It’s physical and tackling in the running game and it’s having great discipline and having big eyes in man coverage. If they play with discipline we will be able to make an impact.”

Cornerback group will be led by 2020 Second Team All-Mid-American Conference roster Jordan Gandy (DeKalb, Illinois/DeKalb/South Dakota State), who led NIU with 41 tackles and eight pass defenses. His break-ups of seven steps led the conference last season.

“Jordan is a man who has played a lot of football,” Jackson said. “He took so many reps for us last year that the game could slow down for him. He’s an explosive player with great speed. He had so many tackles a year ago because he’s physical and does a great job getting off blocks I’m excited about his growth, both physically and on the football pitch.”

A couple of juniors who give this young group some experience Dillon Thomas (Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill South) and Zhamaine March (Detroit, Michigan/East English Village Prep). Thomas had 19 tackles, three pass defenses, two pass breakups and an interception in 2020. He played 32 career games at NIU, playing both cornerback and safety. March has shown himself to be a physical player in the slot, making five tackles last season with a forced fumble in six games, while contributing to special teams.

“Dillon’s versatility gives him the opportunity to make a lot of plays. He’s made some really big flash plays in camp. He can play safety and corner for us. He’s a utility man who does a good job. March is a contact player. He plays with great technique and makes flash plays every day. He is a man who trusts the staff to play there and I like his physicality.”

Jackson also spoke highly of the growth of freshmen Myles McGee (Canton, Ga./Sequoyah) and Eric Rogers (Burlington, NJ/Burlington Township), players who were on the roster in 2020 and are ready to make their mark on the field this season.

“The most important thing for Myles is that he has grown mentally. He is an athletic boy and a smooth player with great skills. A year ago the game went really fast for him. For Myles to slow down the game and he understood his job, that’s why he actually plays on the field. Eric Rogers has gotten bigger off-season and now he’s here to knock down balls and come up with tackles. Eric has probably grown the most from year one to year two of all the players I’ve coached. He’s been really impressive.”

With a solid mix of seasoned leadership and young talent, NIU’s cornerbacks will be out to make plays and put the opponent in difficult situations.

“We’re talking about eliminating explosive plays. For corners, that’s usually coming off a block and tackling in a lot of space. They need to trigger quickly, play through receivers, get off blocks and tackle. We want versatility out of our guys to to cover a number of positions, and with our youth many of them were just controlling the corner last year, now that they understand the defense we can move different guys which gives us the chance to put our best guys on the field to get .”

The Huskies were on the practice field at Huskie Stadium for two hours on Tuesday morning after a day off on Monday for the first day of class. Both the attack and the defense made actions in the last match situation of the training, which head coach Thomas hammock noted was a time for the “iron to grind iron.”

“We have to keep working on those situations,” Hammock said. “If you have good-on-good, someone will come out on top. That’s the whole point of tightening each other up so we can prepare for those situations. We need to have 11 guys on each side of the pitch working together, and both parties have things to work on to be ready for tomorrow.”

NIU opens the season on September 4 at Georgia Tech, then welcomes fans back to full capacity in the stands at Huskie Stadium, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. Kick-off for the match is at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the match will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a Welcome Back Fans party.

