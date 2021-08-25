twins vs. Red Sox – Game Recap – August 24, 2021

BOSTON — Boston’s six-run lead quickly faded.

The Twins scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh to turn a 9-3 deficit into a one-run game. Even the added cushion from Kik Hernandez’s eighth-inning, two-run homer didn’t seem very safe after closer, as now Matt Barnes gave up a leadoff homerun in the ninth, then walked the next two batters.

It’s a bad time to start sucking, said Barnes, who jeopardized a three-run lead in Tuesday night’s 11-9 win over Minnesota after blowing a two-run lead the night before. But it’s about winning ball games. Even with my struggles the last few nights, we won both ball games.

Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second in a five-run fifth inning to give Boston a six-run lead, and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wildcard chances with their third win in four games.

Alex Verdugo had three hits and Renfroe netted five runs in his 14th career multi-home game to give the Red Sox a 9-3 lead. Jorge Polanco homered to help Minnesota get one run before Herndez made it 11-8 in the eighth and Boston handed the game over to its All-Star closer.

A game after Barnes coughed up a 3-1 lead in a game that Boston came back to win in 11 innings, he gave up the solo homerun to Josh Donaldson and took off with runners on first and second base without eliminating a batter.

We are concerned, said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. We have to make adjustments.

Ex-twins Hansel Robles knocked out Nick Gordon with a 3-2 fastball, then fanned Miguel San before pulling Jake Cave back to second on a soft liner for his 11th save his first for the Red Sox.

It’s a big league win. Well, work tomorrow. Try to get better, Cora said. But no one will take the joy of a big league win from us.

Renfroe hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to turn a 3-1 deficit into a one-run lead and a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 9-3.

Mitch Garver doubled and scored in the sixth before Polanco homered to chase Martn Prez in the seventh. With runners on second and third base, Hirokazu Sawamura Garver grounded out and appeared to do the same with Gordon before substitute home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called the cheering pitcher back to the mound because the ball was tipped.

Gordon bounced the next throw down the middle to make it 9-8. San was eliminated on a weak grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.

Griffin Jax (3-2) gave up nine runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, ruining a run that saw him get two straight starts in the first two of his career.

Travis Shaw, who won Monday’s game against Texas with a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning, hit a solo homer in the third. In the fifth, Rafael Devers doubled in one run, Verdugo doubled and Renfroe hit one on Lansdowne Street behind the Green Monster to make it 9-3.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck was drawn with two outs and one man in second place with Boston leading 4-3 in the fifth inning. Josh Taylor (1-0) relieved him and threw one pitch to eliminate Luis Arraez on a groundout.

HOME OUTSIDE

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion took a foul ball from the top of his mask during the at bat by Xander Bogaerts in the first inning. After a lengthy visit from the Red Sox coach, he stayed in the game. But after Bogaerts made an out, Hallion left the game.

He was replaced behind the plate by Cuzzi, who had been on second base, and the umpires worked as a trio for the rest of the game.

TOO SLOW

Donaldson had a rare 400-foot single off the garage door from the midfield in the third inning.

The Rangers third baseman, who was in the lineup as designated batter while suffering a sore hamstring, lined a 3-1 pitch directly to the middle. It slammed into the metal door the team uses to drive equipment onto the field before Verdugo picked it up and threw it into second in plenty of time to get a hold of Donaldson.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda will seek a second opinion on what the team calls right forearm tightness. Manager Rocco Baldelli said there are scenarios where Maeda will have surgery at the end of the season, but that was not certain. Also, OF Byron Buxton would play back-to-back rehab games for Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Red Sox: RHP Ran Brasier threw a scoreless inning for Double-A Portland. INF Danny Santana also had a drug rehabilitation assignment with the SeaDogs.

NEXT ONE

RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA) will face Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38) on Wednesday.

——