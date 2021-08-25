Cricketers chief Todd Greenberg aims for greater share of revenue and decisions





Todd Greenberg is not looking for a fight as he leads the Australian Cricketers Association towards its next collective bargaining agreement with Cricket Australia, after an ugly stoush in 2017. But having already secured a more substantial seat at the decision-making table, the former NRL chief will seek a larger share of game revenue than ever before. Todd Greenberg, along with ACA President Shane Watson, will aim to increase players’ share of cricket revenue Credit:Sydney Morning Herald The age and the Sydney Morning Herald has seen a letter from Greenberg to the players this month, outlining key principles ahead of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) negotiations that will begin shortly, before the deals expire in July 2022. These include creating a further simplified and modernized revenue-sharing model to allow parties to actually share the revenue generated from games. Another example is a renewed emphasis on the importance of domestic cricket as the true high-performance environment and testing ground for Australian cricketers, including elongated domestic cricket for men and women.

Currently, players receive a fixed percentage of an agreed-upon pool of Australian cricket earnings (ACR), with some portions of the total earnings omitted. Greenberg told The age and the Sydney Morning Herald that after the 2017 dispute a revenue percentage was fixed in the deal, the players wanted to explore what else could be added to their pool. Examples include projects such as the Amazon documentary The test, for which a deal was made afterwards to comply with the terms and conditions of the 2017 MoU, or future cricket explorations into the world of NFTs, as seen with the NBA’s Top Shot digital memorabilia platform. As a counterbalance, the current 26.5 percent share of ACR could become a smaller percentage of a bigger pie. Obviously, there are some revenues that the players are not allowed to share, Greenberg said. But it’s clear that anything to do with revenue that has player attributes attached to it, you want the players to be fully attuned to that. You want the players to lean forward and support that to make it grow. To use a very simple expression, usually you enter into a MoU or collective bargaining agreement and the players start by saying what we want. I think there’s a way for us to turn this around and say what else we can do, what you need to grow the sport. Greenberg’s return to cricket after working with Cricket New South Wales in his early years was a significant victory for the ACA. The respectful place in which he and the association are now held is reflected in the fact that he is welcome to all meetings between CA CEO Nick Hockley and the CEOs of the state association – a privilege that his predecessors did not receive.

