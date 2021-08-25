Previously, RB judged ineligible for 2021





After mostly good news leading up to the start of the 2021 season, the Oklahoma football team got some less good news with just under two weeks left of the season opener. Redshirt sophomore back Marcus Major has been ruled out for the fall semester. Illustrated Sports staff writer John Hoover, who first reported the story on SI.com, cites sources who have told him Major’s eligibility issues are related to summer school schoolwork. Major didn’t play much in Oklahoma’s first two seasons, but he had a very impressive performance in the Sooners’ victory over Florida last season, and head coach Lincoln Riley and running backs coach DeMarco Murray were excited that 2021 could be a huge success. turn into. years for the former four-star recruit from nearby Oklahoma City. “He made huge individual leaps in training last year,” Murray told Hoover last week during the final week of preseason training camp. “In the last six or seven weeks of the season, he probably practiced better than anyone.” Major carried the ball 35 times in the 2020 season and won 187 yards, including 110 yards and a 46-yard touchdown run in the Cotton Bowl win over Florida. Murray had a good feeling about OU’s running back situation going into the 2021 season after losing three running backs to last year’s squad, including leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson, who now plays with New England in the NFL. OU has picked up some talented RBs from the transfer portal (Eric Gray from Tennessee and Tre Bradford from LSU), and Kennedy Brooks is returning this season after opting out in 2020 amid concerns over COVID-19. The Sooners also counted on Major’s breakthrough season, which will not happen now. Replacing Major on the depth map will likely be one of two walk-ons: junior Jaden Knowles or sophomore Todd Hudson. Hudson had 38 yards on three carries in the OU spring game this year, while Knowles rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown in the same number of carries.

