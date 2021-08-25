COMMENTS: Field hockey team opens season with games in Virginia and William & Mary





THIS WEEK UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; August 25, 2021 — The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0, 0-0 B1G) open the 2021 season with two road races in the opening weekend. Penn State is in Virginia (0-0) on Friday, August 27 at 5:00 PM and at William and Mary’s on Sunday, August 29 at 11:00 AM. opener. Penn State is coming off a 7-7 season in which the team finished second in the Big Ten regular season standings with a 5-2 point. The 2020 season was actually played in February through April 2021. sophomore Sophia Gladieux returns to lead the charge after a freshman campaign in which she earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and second-team All-America laurels. Gladieux had 26 points on 12 goals and two assists last year. goalkeeper Brie Shack returns for its junior campaign after scoring 2.08 goals against average last year with four shutouts. Virginia is coming off a 7-11 that saw the Cavaliers go 4-7 in the ACC. Penn State leads the all-time series 19-8. The Cavaliers won their last meeting 2-1 on September 1, 2019. William and Mary went 3-2 in a shortened campaign last season. The Nittany Lions hold a 3-0 lead in the all-time series, including their last meeting, a 1-0 win on penalties in 2005. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), twitter @pennstateFH and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey. REMARKS PENN STATE STARTS SEASON AT #16 IN PRE-SEASON NFHCA COACHES POLL

The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team enters the season at number 16 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll on Aug. 24. Penn State is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked to start the season. Michigan is ranked No. 2, Iowa 3, Northwestern 4, Maryland 9, Rutgers 15, Penn State 16, and Ohio State 22. IMPORTANT PARKING UPDATES FOR 2021

Parking for all Penn State Athletics non-football events requires a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with a valid parking permit for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, according to parking policies and transportation service access. For hockey, fans are asked to park in Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile – https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Event day parking will be [$10/$20] per vehicle [and is cash only/can be purchased on the ParkMobile app]. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visit transport.psu.edu or email [email protected] PENN STATE HAS TWO ROAD GAMES IN THE AIR ON BIG TEN NETWORK

The Penn State hockey team has scheduled two road games this season to be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network to a national audience. The Lions’ game in Ohio State on Friday, October 22 at 3 PM and their game two days later in Michigan State on Sunday, October 24 at 2 PM will be broadcast. TRIO OF NITTANY LIONS ON BIG TEN’S PRESEASON PLAYERS TO WATCH LIST!

A trio of Nittany Lions are on the 2021 Big Ten Field Hockey Preseason Players to Watch list. Junior goalkeeper Brie Shack , sophomore midfielder Sophia Gladieux and junior midfield transfer Mackenzie Everything are all on the conference’s preseason list.

