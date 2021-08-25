Is Madison Bumgarner MadBum again? Let’s find out

Madison Bumgarner looks like SanFran’s MadBum. to be

Madison Bumgarner starts tonight for the Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh. This will be his second start of the year against the Pirates. So I thought maybe it was time to dive into the season of MadBum and see if the MadBum we’ve been seeing lately is the real MadBum.

Madison Bumgarner is a different pitcher since starting on April 18 against the Nationals. In that game, he went 5 innings from a one-run ball and 5 K’s to just 1 walk. He then threw his No-Hitter (in my books, it’s a complete game No-Hitter) over 7 innings against the Atlanta Braves on April 25. After that takeoff, it was reported that the Dbacks had stopped trying to force MadBum a bunch of analysis and instead told him to just pitch.

Then he burst into tears, from April 18 to May 11 he dominated his opponents. Over that 5-start period, he was 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA, 12 hits allowed, 2 walks and 34 K’s in 30 innings. That’s really good. In fact, that’s a far cry from his 2020 numbers, where he had a 6.48 ERA, gave up 47 hits, walked 13, 30 K’s and pitched just 41.2 innings in 9 games. MadBum matched or surpassed its numbers in 2020 (minus innings) in that 5-game span.

After those 5 games, MadBum crashed back to earth. Everyone knew it was coming, but maybe not to the extent that it happened. From May 17 to June 2, over 4 starts, he struggled a lot. It was like he was back in 2020.

His stat line over those 4 games was 0-3, 10.13 ERA, 18 ER’s, 8 walks and 13 K’s. It really was a story of two halves. To sort. Was this the real MadBum? Was the earlier start just a mirage?

Well, it turns out that after that June 2 start, Madison Bumgarner finally revealed to the Dbacks that he pitched due to a shoulder injury. He was posted to the IL and that was the last we saw of Bumgarner until July 16.

When he made his first start that day, the nerves were high. Would he still struggle or would he return to that starter earlier in the season. The latter appears to be the case.

From July 16 to August 19, Madison Bumgarner was dominant. He has not pitched less than 5 innings in any of those starts. In fact, in the 7th, he threw six of the seven starts he made during that period. He’s been GOOD.

His stat-line during these starts was 4-2, 38.2 innings, 10 ERs, 5 walks, 31 Ks and a 1.93 ERA. He throws similar to how he did in those 5 starts earlier this year. Madison fulfills his duties to be the ace of the team.

Madison Bumgarner’s 7 starts since his return from the IL: 46⅔ IP

1.93 ERA

0.90 WHIP

31K/5BB He lowered his seasonal ERA from 5.35 to 4.06 in that period, the lowest ever as a Diamondback. — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) August 19, 2021

Madison came back shortly after the All-Star break. Since that time, he has been one of the best pitchers in all of MLB. Yes, the entire MLB.

Since the All-Star break

(under qualifiers, MLB): Lowest ERA:

1.34 • Buehler

1.36 • Ohtani

1.43 • Gonzales

1.60 • Burns

1.76 • Quantrill

1.93 • Bumgarner Lowest WHIP:

0.758 • Ohtani

0.900 • Bumgarner

0.915 • Burns — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) August 20, 2021

He has not given away more than 2 earned points in any start. You could say this is one of the best pieces he has ever thrown in his long and amazing career. It says how good he has been.

Madison Bumgarner has given up 2 ER or less in 7 consecutive starts. Only 2 other times in his 13-year career has he done so for 7 consecutive starts.https://t.co/38ojcO5ot4 pic.twitter.com/NxuTJsGWum — D-backs facts and statistics (@dbaxfax) August 24, 2021

Madison Bumgarner is finally healthy and pitching with a newfound mind. Whether it’s really because the Dbacks have stopped trying to make him into something he’s not, or because he’s figured out how to pitch with his new team and skills that are 32 years old, I don’t know.

What I do know is that MadBum is here to stay. He is the ace of the team and the leader. He is still under contract for three more years for a lot of money. Madison is the leader of the Diamondbacks’ Cowboy ring and he pitches like it is. I trust that this version, or anything close to what it does, will stay here. He, like everyone else, will go through a slump. However, he has always been a very good pitcher and there is no reason to think that he will suddenly stop.

His FIP (major determinant of how a pitcher is doing) exactly matches his ERA at 4.06. He walks batters at one of the slowest speeds in his career. His allowable number of hits is also one of the lowest in his career.

I trust the Cowboy will keep this up and I hope you will too. I’m glad Madison is with us and we don’t have to lose to him all the time like we did when he was with the Giants.

If you want to see Madison Bumgarner pitch again, he throws Tuesday Night against the

pirates. If it’s after Tuesday, check out Twitter or YouTube for some great highlights.

Thank you to the wonderful readers of VenomStrikes and

As usual,

May the Force be with you…