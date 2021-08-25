



american football

8/24/2021 15:47:00

FOLLOW OHIO FOOTBALL:facebook|Twitter|Instagram ATHENS, Ohio— Ohio football team named seven team captains for the 2021 season, returning for the fifth year in a row Julian Rosso (Kansas City, Mo.), fifth-year wide receiver redshirt Cameron Odom (Bedford, Ohio), Red Shirt Fifth Year Offensive Lineman Nick Sink (Fishers, Ind.), senior defensive tackle in red shirt Kai Caesar (Cache, Oklahoma.), Redshirt senior safety Alvin Floyd (North Miami Beach, Florida), Red Shirt Junior Linebacker Bryce Houston (Lewis Center, Ohio) and sophomore quarterback redshirt Kurtis Rourke (Oakville, Ontario, Canada) Odom enters his third season as team captain, while Caesar and Ross enter their second season. Meanwhile, Sink, Floyd, Houston and Rourke all serve as captains for the first time. The Bobcats also had seven captains during the 2011 and 2018 seasons. “These seven young men have been chosen to lead us through the 2021 season. They have the respect of their teammates and I know they will lead us in a positive way.” The Bobcats enter their first season under head coach Tim Albin in 2021. The Bobcats are coming off a 2020 season that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ohio finished the year 2-1, recording a pair of home wins over Mid-American Conference East Division rivals Akron (24-10) and Bowling Green (52-10) at Peden Stadium. Ohio opens the 2021 season on Saturday, September 4 against Syracuse at Peden Stadium in Athens. #OUohyeah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiobobcats.com/news/2021/8/24/ohio-football-names-seven-team-captains-for-2021-season.aspx

