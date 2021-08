Referee seats at professional tennis match designed at Case Western Reserve

CLEVELAND Some of the best female tennis players in the world come to Cleveland and students from Case Western Reserve University sit front row at the inaugural Tennis in the Land 2021 event. Case Western Reserve’s involvement began when Kyle Ross, the tournament director of the events, approached Todd Wojtkowski, the university’s head coach for men’s tennis, about making custom umpire chairs. The partnership began immediately between Case Western Reserves “Sears thinks”[box]students, staff and Thomas Vinci, industrial design student at the Cleveland Institute of Art. The Sears think[box], the largest open access innovation center and makerspace in the country, located on campus, was where the referee seats came to life. The enthusiasm of the entire Case Western Reserve community made this project possible, with Mens Tennis Coach Todd Wojtkowski kicking off the project and Sears thinking[box]Jason Bradshaw sees through, said Daniel Lacks, associate dean of academics for the school. Todd and Jason saw that this broad collaboration could lead to a whole that is much greater than the sum of its parts. The referee chair’s design addressed concerns expressed by a tennis referee. It was intended to address potential pain points, such as making it easier to climb, adding storage space and letting the referee sit back between matches. Case Western Reserve University. I used four floors [of think[box]]to make this, Vinci said. I was designing on the second floor and prototyping on the third floor. I started building on the fourth floor and finally I built the final version on the fifth floor. The chairs were first built using virtual reality before Vinci created the physical pieces. Misha Villanueva, the manufacturing floor manager at the think[box] Vinci helped turn the concept into a reality by using small models to create complete, manufactured products. The referee seats will be used during the internationally televised Tennis in the Land event at Jacob Pavilion on Nautical in the Flats West Bank from August 22 to 28. Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts about important news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on you Apple device here, and your Android device here. You can also watch News 5 Cleveland at year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We are also busy Amazon Alexa devices. Read more about our streaming options here.

