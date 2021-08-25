Sports
Can Mbappe or PSG resist Real Madrid’s interest? Unpacking the latest transfer saga
On Friday night, after PSG beat Brest (4-2) in Ligue 1 and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the season in another very good performance, the French star did not travel to Paris with the rest of the team. Instead, he had a private jet ready and went to enjoy the weekend off that Mauricio Pochettino gave his squad. Oh, by the way: he didn’t fly to Madrid either.
On Monday, he stood in training with his teammates with a smile on his face for a big week for the club: on Sunday, Lionel Messi makes his first-team debut for PSG, away from Reims, with Mbapp and Neymar alongside him for the beginning of a new era in Paris. Or will he?
On Tuesday, the Spanish giants offered 160m for the Paris-born prodigy, and it was quickly turned down by PSG. The club does not want him to leave this summer, regardless of the money offered. Sources have told ESPN that even if the LaLiga giants raise their proposal, it will still be a no from Paris. Then, on Wednesday, PSG sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe wants to leave for Real Madrid if the two clubs can agree on a transfer.
– Sources: Real Madrid’s Mbappe offer rejected by PSG
– Leonardo from PSG: Mbappe wants to leave
“Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear,” Leonardo told the French outlet RMC on Wednesday. “If he wants to leave, we won’t keep him, but it will be on our terms. We’ve talked a lot with Kylian and he always tells us the same thing: he has always promised us that he would never leave the club.” club on a free transfer.”
Sources have told ESPN that it would take a bid of around 200 million for PSG to consider accepting a deal. of the most unpredictable summer window in recent history.
It’s interesting to go back four years, to August 2017, and see how different the situation was for Mbappe back then. After playing for Monaco that season, scoring 26 goals in 44 games, he wanted to go to PSG. To ensure the move went through, he first showed his discontent with a visible mugging during the Trophee des Champions, which Monaco lost to PSG on July 29. He then started against Toulouse in Monaco’s first game of the new Ligue 1 season, before being sidelined for the rest of August until the transfer was agreed at 6.30pm on 31 August.
This is in stark contrast to the vibes we’re seeing so far from Mbappé this summer. He enjoys his life, his football and his team. He also has no problem with the arrival of Messi; in fact it is the exact opposite. When people close to Mbappé ask him if the Barcelona star will join his team, he can’t hide his surprise. “It’s Messi we’re talking about!” he always repeats.
Mbappé is also building a great friendship with another new PSG signing, defender Achraf Hakimi, on and off the pitch. They didn’t know each other before, but got along well since Hakimi joined on July 6. They have already formed a strong partnership on the field and they spend a lot of time together, listening to music, playing video games or board games when you are not working out.
Yet this is football and anything can happen.
The fact that Mbappe has only one year (actually only 10 months) left on his contract puts PSG in a vulnerable position. Everyone knows the appeal of Real Madrid in the mind of Mbappe: it’s no secret he has a dream from wearing the famous white shirt and playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since he was 11 years old and trained there for the first time with the youth team, with the whites when he was already excited to sign him, Mbappe wanted to go there.
One day he will go there and he will be great in LaLiga, just like his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, was from 2009-2018. But will Mbappe leave this week? Or is it more likely in a year?
Sources are still claiming that PSG will not let him leave this summer. The whole club, especially the owner, the emir of Qatar, also want to keep those front three of Neymar, Mbappe and Messi, if only for a year, especially as they chase that elusive first Champions League title.
There is also some skepticism about the logic of Real Madrid spending close to €200m in 2021 when Mbappe could join them in a year’s time without a huge transfer fee, and so PSG are unwilling to be flexible in the remaining days of the deal. summer window, even if it means leaving Mbappé as a free agent in July 2022.
At present, he has not signed any new deal with the club, nor has he turned down any new offers; the original contract proposal of a five-year deal with a 50 percent pay increase (which would earn him $30 million net per year) is still on the table if he wants to sign it. The club would probably accept a shorter extension, say two years, if Mbappe wanted it. However, it is becoming increasingly likely that he will not renew his deal, even if Al-Khelaifi continues to try.
Could PSG really say no to an improved offer if Real Madrid come back with a revised offer? They reiterate that they will not be doing business and that they will not need the money even after the Messi deal and even with the eventual resumption of Financial Fair Play after the coronavirus pandemic. However, sources have told ESPN that a new bid of 200 million could tempt the Paris hierarchy to allow his transfer to Spain.
Will Real Madrid do it? Can they increase their offer? At the moment the ball is in Florentino Perez’s court. PSG still have the upper hand – especially with Leonardo’s comments showing that his side would like to resolve this in their teams – but Perez can force that hand.
