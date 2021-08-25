Rookie became regular, how Siraj is unbreakable and undropable

Indian cricket’s ascendancy in recent years has been built on an embarrassment of fast bowling depth. So much so that even Ravichandran Ashwin, arguably the most powerful spinner in the world, has been unable to find a place in the playing XI in the ongoing series.

Under normal circumstances, a fifth-choice pacer’s return to fitness shouldn’t lead to a change in a winning combination, much less headaches. But Shardul Thakur, who featured in the Trent Bridge test, is more than an afterthought, but a mouth-watering temptation. He brings with him an aptitude for consistently sensing fuller lengths, as well as his prowess as a batsman.

Usually in such situations it is the least experienced of the quartet who gets the hang of it. But it’s not so easy with India, as Mohammed Siraj, the least experienced and most inept of India’s lower order batsmen, may also be the least droppable, along with Jasprit Bumrah. That he has emerged as an unstoppable asset, a vital and valuable part of Indias rapid bowling wealth, only seven Tests in his career in his career, is a testimony to the strides he has made since cracking the cricket’s Test made in Australia.

It’s hard to think of another Indian pacesetter, the exceptional Bumrah apart who had transitioned to Test cricket as smoothly or quickly as Siraj. Even Ishant Sharma, and going further back, Javagal Srinath devoured time and games to grow into powerful bowlers that they eventually evolved into. Or Umesh Yadav and Zaheer Khan.

Intuitive in his game awareness, Siraj certainly knows how far to bowl on a given surface and against which batsman. His dexterity to alternate lengths is so efficient that he gives his skipper Virat Kohli strategic flexibility. He can be an all-out strike bowler, the enforcer or even the workhorse. He was an enforcer for much of the first innings at Lords, but in the second he became a strike bowler. In Australia he was initially a goalkeeper on the one hand. Whatever the role, Siraj always comes in with unwavering intensity. You suggest something and he has the skill and temperament to produce it perfectly, Bharat Arun, India’s bowling coach, once told this newspaper.

Blessed with tools

It is not only the mentality or absence of hubris, but also the gifts he possesses that make Siraj an all-conditions bowler. His pace, both types of swings, back benders, cutters, slower balls, yorkers and bouncers make him a deadly proposition on most surfaces.

But what is more beloved is his fighting spirit, the stripe of fire and brimstone that he wears on the sleeve. He is the closest bowler India has in the form of Captain Kohli. The emotional outburst in the middle, the sometimes clunky, silent wicket celebrations, the susceptibility to complain to the umpires about racist statements he encountered while fielding in Melbourne. With all his raw energy, he could bring intensity to a dull game. In doing so, he does not enter the realm of the theatrical. He certainly isn’t Sreesanth in a newfangled avatar. He seems to have his aggression completely under control, knows when to hit the brakes. All his captains can do is persuade him to take on often pointless DRS challenges. So did Kohli in his maturing time as a captain.

Man for big moments

Its intensity can suddenly change the tide and momentum of games. His triple blows to Lords largely capture the story.

* The England openers appeared to have weathered the new-ball storm in the first innings when he ousted Sibley. He also got No.3 Haseeb Hameed the next ball.

* Moeen Ali, a known nemesis, looked entrenched before Siraj threw him out and shot Sam Curran as well.

* Jos Buttler looked to be dragging England to safe shores, and with less than 10 overs left, it wasn’t an impossible task. But Siraj broke through his resistance and knocked out James Anderson.

Each of the situations is painfully related to Indian cricket. In the past, first-change bowlers have thrown away the new ball pressure, the lower order of the opposition clung defiantly and turned the match upside down, unsuspecting lower order heroes have emerged India has made heroes of Ali and Curran several times in the past. Even Test Andersons-highest of 81 has come at the expense of Indias. But Siraj made sure that such themes would not return. He has a solution to untangle every knot.

In other words, he brings to the bowling group the cold-named expression killer instinct. That elusive quality that the best Australians and Pakistani seamen seemed to possess in gallons. Rather call it pure bloodlust, that iron will to emerge victorious every time someone is on the field. Nothing breaks him, not the circumstances in which he grew up, not the early difficulties in adapting to international cricket during his white ball auditions, not the death of his father a few days before his Test debut.

Its perhaps too ridiculous to call him, on the proof of seven Test matches, a real deal. A fast bowler career is risky. Injuries and work pressure could harm them; flaws could sneak into his technique, dodge the rhythm, the swing could diminish. But despite all the intangibles, Siraj radiates a wave of certainty that makes one believe that he is indeed a real deal.