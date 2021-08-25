Sports
5 bold predictions for the 2021 season
Oregon football is gearing up for a huge season as the Ducks are the presumed favorite to three-peat as Pac-12 champions and potentially battle for a playoff spot.
Mario Cristobal has put together his most talented roster since he took over at Oregon and fans are as optimistic as ever heading into the season, despite the quarterback position yet to be sorted out.
Will Anthony Brown Hold On To Win The Runway Or Will Freshman Ty Thompson Take A Push? If you’ve been paying attention during fall camp so far, you’d realize the quarterback battle is getting closer, but the staff is almost ready to call a starter.
Along with the quarterback battle forecast, let’s take a look at some of our boldest guesses for Oregon ahead of the 2021 season.
5. Dontae Manning Becomes a Freshman All-American
I’ve considered using this spot for Kayvon Thibodeaux as a Heisman finalist, but I don’t think that’s such a bold prediction based on the fact that he’s already a first-team All-American, so instead I’ll focus on one of the bright young stars in the Pac-12 that hasn’t erupted yet.
Dontae Manning is in his sophomore year on the program, but he is a red shirt freshman, which qualifies him for the Freshman All-American team.
And I think he will.
Manning is one of the best cornerbacks of the 2020 recruiting class and he spent most of the 2020 season learning from a slew of draft picks, as well as Mykael Wright, who I believe has made an All-Pac-12 roster this season. will be the first team. He’s going to use all the knowledge he’s soaked up instead of a suspended DJ James, who sticks to the runway all year round.
In addition, he becomes an All-Pac-12 roster and freshman All-American with his three interceptions and nine breakthroughs.
Sources
https://autzenzoo.com/2021/08/24/oregon-football-bold-predictions-2021-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
