Two Gators compete in US Open Men’s Tennis

Senior Sam Riffice and sophomore Ben Shelton will represent the Gators at the US Open Men’s Tennis Championships. The competition will take place in Flushing, New York, from August 24 to September 12.

Season Spring 2021

It was a decent season for both players in the spring. office captained the Gators men’s tennis team and helped lead the program to its first national title with a 4-1 win over Baylor. He also won the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship as the No. 6 seed, taking him to a wild card bid in the main table.

In its first season, Shelton took the Florida national championship game and was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team with a 10-2 record in conference singles play.

Travel to US Open

This is not the first US Open Riffice that has been. In 2019, he competed in the men’s qualifier draw and also played a few times in the US Open Boys Singles Championships. However, this will be his first time competing in the main draw.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Riffice said. “It really means a lot that they give me this wildcard, that they believe in me and think I can do well in the main draw. It’s a very special feeling to be among all the other pros and the best players in the world on one to have a place.”

For Shelton, this will be his first US Open after receiving bids for both the doubles main draw and the singles qualifying draw. Men’s Tennis Head Coach Bryan Shelton said this is an opportunity that has no price tag.

“Being able to enjoy this environment and get a real sense of what it’s like to work with the very best in the world… to watch them practice, practice with them and compete against them… there is no better environment to be inside,” said Shelton. “It’s a motivator, it’s something that confirms all the hard work they’ve already put in and it tells them they’re getting closer and closer to closing the gaps.”

The experience of a lifetime

Although the two players are both competing in the US Open, Coach Shelton said they will have a little different experience since Riffice has competed there before.

“It’s Ben’s first time on those ropes,” Shelton said. “Sam has been on those ropes before, so for him it’s ‘let’s make sure we prepare as best we can and try to limit the amount of distraction. Let’s make sure we get the schedule every day, get the exercises we need to get in, let’s not stay on site all day and let’s attack this like we’re a pro.

Coach Shelton also offers words for Ben, not only as his coach, but also as his father.

“For Ben, I think it’s a little different,” Coach Shelton said. “I want him to take it in a little more” [and] I want him to be on that site a bit more. I want him to see a little bit more and feel a little bit more of how the pros do it.”

