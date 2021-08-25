Sports
Two Gators compete in US Open Men’s Tennis
Senior Sam Riffice and sophomore Ben Shelton will represent the Gators at the US Open Men’s Tennis Championships. The competition will take place in Flushing, New York, from August 24 to September 12.
We have ✌️ Gators competing in the US Open Men’s Tennis Championships!
📰: https://t.co/MRdf9fcD4K#GoGators 🐊🎾 pic.twitter.com/OESZO4k2L4
— Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) August 23, 2021
Season Spring 2021
It was a decent season for both players in the spring. office captained the Gators men’s tennis team and helped lead the program to its first national title with a 4-1 win over Baylor. He also won the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship as the No. 6 seed, taking him to a wild card bid in the main table.
2021 @NCAATennis SINGLES CHAMPION 🏆@GatorsMTN's Sam Riffice (@RifficeSam) downed the No. 1 and No. 2-seeded players in consecutive days to be the first Gator since 1999 to claim the title. #GoGators x #SECMTennis pic.twitter.com/RtiQhCuXHl
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 28, 2021
In its first season, Shelton took the Florida national championship game and was named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team with a 10-2 record in conference singles play.
🐊 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬. 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘. 🏆@GatorsMTN captures the men's #NCAATennis national title for the first time in program history!
🎾 → https://t.co/L2BhcN4Xik pic.twitter.com/uDlcFAdfve
— NCAA (@NCAA) May 23, 2021
Travel to US Open
This is not the first US Open Riffice that has been. In 2019, he competed in the men’s qualifier draw and also played a few times in the US Open Boys Singles Championships. However, this will be his first time competing in the main draw.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Riffice said. “It really means a lot that they give me this wildcard, that they believe in me and think I can do well in the main draw. It’s a very special feeling to be among all the other pros and the best players in the world on one to have a place.”
For Shelton, this will be his first US Open after receiving bids for both the doubles main draw and the singles qualifying draw. Men’s Tennis Head Coach Bryan Shelton said this is an opportunity that has no price tag.
“Being able to enjoy this environment and get a real sense of what it’s like to work with the very best in the world… to watch them practice, practice with them and compete against them… there is no better environment to be inside,” said Shelton. “It’s a motivator, it’s something that confirms all the hard work they’ve already put in and it tells them they’re getting closer and closer to closing the gaps.”
The experience of a lifetime
Although the two players are both competing in the US Open, Coach Shelton said they will have a little different experience since Riffice has competed there before.
“It’s Ben’s first time on those ropes,” Shelton said. “Sam has been on those ropes before, so for him it’s ‘let’s make sure we prepare as best we can and try to limit the amount of distraction. Let’s make sure we get the schedule every day, get the exercises we need to get in, let’s not stay on site all day and let’s attack this like we’re a pro.
Coach Shelton also offers words for Ben, not only as his coach, but also as his father.
“For Ben, I think it’s a little different,” Coach Shelton said. “I want him to take it in a little more” [and] I want him to be on that site a bit more. I want him to see a little bit more and feel a little bit more of how the pros do it.”
The US Open Men’s Tennis Championships run from August 24 to September 12.
Sources
2/ https://www.wruf.com/headlines/2021/08/24/two-gators-to-compete-in-u-s-open-mens-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]