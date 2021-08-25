‘Extremely Honored’: Indian Women’s Hockey Striker Sharmila Devi After Rising Star Nomination | Hockey

The Indian women’s hockey team made history when they achieved their best ever result (fourth place) at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and one of the players who played a pivotal role in India’s outstanding performance at the Tokyo Games was the young attacker Sharmila. devi. The 19-year-old made several great runs during the tournament and put pressure on the opponent to create many scoring opportunities. The forward also scored a goal in India’s Pool Stage match against Great Britain. For her incredible efforts at the Tokyo Olympics, Sharmila Devi has been nominated for the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year Award 2020-2021.

Speaking about being nominated for the prestigious award, Sharmila said: “It is a great honor to be nominated for the FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year Award 2020-2021. It feels fantastic when your efforts and achievements are recognized. I have always for helping my team win and we have always believed in collective efforts, so this nomination is a testament to the way the entire team has played over the past year and especially at the Tokyo Games.”

Sharmila added that the national team was disappointed after missing out on a bronze medal, but the team will focus on the lessons of the Tokyo Games.

“We were very close to winning a medal, but we failed. It was heartbreaking for us not to finish the game against Great Britain, but we will focus on the lessons of the tournament in the coming days .

Sharmila also congratulated her teammates defender Gurjit Kaur and goalkeeper Savita on their nominations for the FIH Women’s Player of the Year Award and the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award respectively.

“The fact that we have been shortlisted in all categories of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21 shows that every division of the team contributes to the success of the team on the pitch. Gurjit scored some crucial goals for us in the knockout stage which was against Australia in the quarter finals was the main goal and Savita made many brilliant saves at the Tokyo Games I am very pleased that their achievements have been recognized and would like to congratulate them on their nomination for the FIH Women’s Player of the Year Award and the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award respectively,” said Sharmila.