Students protest after gay coach tells him to quit





This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM. A student-organized strike took place at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday afternoon, as protesters showed their support for former volleyball coach Inoke Tonga, who said he was forced to quit because he is gay. About 50 students, alumni and parents gathered during the planned strike organized by Valor Christian Junior Lucy Sarkissian. Sarkissian said she attended Highlands Ranch high school since she was a freshman, adding that she was often disgusted by what she called the school’s homophobic behavior toward students and staff. There are times when teachers refuse to respect how to talk to trans students, she said. I’ve heard teachers compare gays to horses. What happened to Coach Inoke gives the community a much-needed voice on this topic and what Valor is doing. It gives a voice to the rights gays deserve. In several social media posts over the past week, Tonga has spoken out against the way he was treated by Valor Christian’s government. Tonga said the school’s pastor and sports director met with him last week and questioned him about a social media post that led them to believe he is gay. Tonga acknowledged that he is gay, which Valor Christian says violates school policies for staff and teachers. Tonga said he was given the option of being gay, which he didn’t want. Tonga retired and ended his tenure as a girls’ volleyball coach. This year would have been his second season with the private school team. In a statement from Valors’ Marketing Coordinator Nancy Columbia, the school said: Valor Christian High School embraces, loves and respects all students, families and other participants in our community, whether or not they agree with Valors’ beliefs. As a Christian faith community, Valor requires from its staff, faculty, and volunteer leaders those who represent the Valor community and guide the spiritual development of our students to align with Valors’ Christian beliefs as set forth in our Statement of Beliefs and other policies, and to live in accordance with such beliefs. Learn more at coloradocommunitymedia.com. The Colorado Sun doesn’t have a paywall, meaning readers don’t have to pay to access stories. We believe vital information should be seen by the people affected, whether it be a public health crisis, investigative reporting, or holding lawmakers accountable. This report depends with the support of readers like you. For as little as $5 a month, you can invest in an informed community.

