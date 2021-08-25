Garden City High School Girls Tennis Opens Road Season





Garden City High School’s girls’ tennis team opened the season on Saturday, playing in the Collegiate Classic in Wichita, the largest tournament they will play all year round. Sydney Nanninga and Sage Riggs teamed up to double up together for the first time, finishing the day as the top finisher for the Buffaloes with a 15th place finish, a 2-3. The pair took victories against Maize, 8-5, and Bishop Carroll, 8-4. The Buffaloes dropped a heartthrob game against Wichita Trinity in a tiebreak, 7-8 (7); lost to Salina Sacred Heart, 6-8; and dropped another tiebreak, 7-8 (4) for Wichita Collegiate. As this was their first time playing competitive doubles, they played well and there was marked improvement from game to game as they got more comfortable, said GCHS Head Coach Logan Bevis. Despite the 2-3 record on the day, they won more games in total than they lost, which is an indication of how competitive they really were. The best singles finish for GCHS was Alivia Palmer, who claimed 25th place 3-2. She dropped her first two games, 0-8 to Blue Valley North and 3-8 to Topeka Hayden, then bounced back for a trio of wins. Palmer defeated Salina Sacred Heart 8-2; Wichita Collegiate; and finished with an 8-5 win over Wichita Trinity. Alivia also played exceptionally hard in her singles. After a rough start against two really solid opponents, Alivia regrouped and won the rest of her matches on the day. said Bevis. I was impressed with her sustained effort throughout the day, despite the heat and fatigue that come from playing so many matches. Garden City’s other double entry into the tournament, Chloe Powell and Payton Tull, went 2-3 on the day for 26th place. The pair dropped their first two games, 0-8 to Maize and 1-8 to Andover Central, but recovered for wins against Salina Sacred Heart, 8-1, and Blue Valley West, 8-5. The Buffalos were beaten 2-8 by Maize in their last game. Chloe and Payton also did well during their first appearance as a double pair. They took to heart the short amount of practice we’ve had this year and played fundamentally good doubles throughout the day, Bevis said. They ran into some teams that were slightly stronger than them in certain areas and fell short in a few games. Brooke Ptacek rounded out the singles competition for the Buffaloes, 2-3 on the day before finishing 27th. Ptacek dropped games against Maize, 1-8; Corn South, 6-8, and Wichita Trinity in a tiebreak, 7-8 (5), but rebounded for victories over Sacred Heart, 8-1 and Wichita Collegiate. Brooke had some tough matches the day when she started getting back into tennis form, Bevis said. She played pretty well against Maize Souths Andretti, one of the stronger players in the AVCTL, who came up just short in a 6-8 game. Garden City will have some extra practice time for their next tournament as they prepare to play the Western Athletic Conference. It was great to compete against constantly high competition and I think the girls did a good job all day. Hopefully, our experiences throughout the tournament will help us continue to improve as we move forward into a new season, Bevis said. Their next tournament is September 11 in Great Bend.

