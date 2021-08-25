Amy Romano Field Hockey Scrimmage returns after a 1 year hiatus





ENFIELD, CT After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Amy Romano Memorial Field Hockey Scrimmage returns to Enfield High School this Sunday, featuring 14 teams from three New England states.

The annual event kicks off just before 10 a.m. with a short ceremony honoring Romano, a beloved athlete, coach, and teacher who died unexpectedly on January 11, 2007 at the age of 40. Team entrance fees and fan donations support the Amy Romano Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 annual award to a deserving student-athlete from Enfield High School. The scholarship is administered by the Enfield Athletic Hall of Fame. Romano, who joined her father Tony in 1997 as the first father-daughter Hall of Fame duo in Enfield, was a standout multisport athlete at the former Enrico Fermi High School. She was an All-State roster in both hockey and softball and set an 18-0 regular season record as a softball pitcher in her senior year.

She continued to play both sports at Assumption College (now University) in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she earned three All-Northeast Region honors in hockey and 40 collegiate wins in softball, including a no-hitter against Winthrop College. She was inducted into the Assumption Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001 and is also a member of the Connecticut Softball Hall of Fame. Romano was an elementary school teacher and served as the head teacher at the former Thomas Alcorn School in Thompsonville. She also coached hockey at her old high school in the early 2000s, and served on the board of directors of the Hall of Fame.

After her death, the Hall of Fame board established the commemorative scholarship in her name. The first recipient was Erica Pyznar, who played for Romano at Fermi, then literally followed in her footsteps by playing hockey at Assumption. Pyznar and her mother, Marie, decided to try and organize a hockey tournament in memory of Romano. The Friends of Amy Romano Sports Committee was formed in 2009 and the inaugural event was celebrated late in the summer.

Schools from Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will play in scrimmage, with each team playing three 7-on-7 games on artificial turf half-fields and one 11-on-11 game on a full-sized grass field. The first games start promptly at 10:00 AM. Click here to register for free Enfield news alerts and more.

