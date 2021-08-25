BRI vs BICA Fantasy Prediction: Britannia CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy Best Fantasy Team for ECS T10 Dresden





BRI vs BICA Fantasy Prediction: Britannia CC vs Berlin International Cricket Academy August 25, 2021 (Dresden). Rohit Singh, Faisal Qasim and Waqas Virk are the best fantasy picks of this game. Britannia CC will take on Berlin International Cricket Academy in the 2021 ECS Germany T10 League league match, which will be played in the German city of Dresden. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 competition has reached yet another country. Team Berlin International Cricket Academy has won two of their four matches, while Britannia CC has won three of their six. Pitch Report Artificial surface will be used in the game. Competition Details: Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode Stadium: Dresden Cricket Ground, Dresden. Probable XI for both sides:- Britannia CC Faisal Qasim, Richard OGrady, Waqas Virk, Rohit Singh, Vishal Panjwani, Sagar Kataria, Kashif Mahmood, Darshak Savaj, Waleed Ahmed, Arjun Reddy, Kumar Ghosh. Berlin International Cricket Academy Chanti Pasupuleti, Abhi Panchal, Sagar Jariwala, Kuldeep Singh, Mitul Patel, Arun Kumar, Amar Shankarappa, Chandu Nagasai, Ravi Vanukari, Sandan Chintanippu, Vaibhav Patil. BRI vs BICA: main players of the game Britannia CC Top-3 Picks:- Rohit Singh :-Singh has scored 178 runs in the tournament, scalping four wickets with the ball. Faisal Qasim Khan :-Khan has scored 59 runs in the tournament, while scalping seven wickets with the ball. Vishal Panjwani :-Panjwani has scored 49 runs in the tournament while scalping four wickets with the ball. Berlin International Cricket Academy Top-2 picks:- Chanti Pasupuleti:-Pasupuleti scored 116 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.66, while his S/R was 190.16. Readers:-Vanukuri has scalped six wickets in the tournament while his economy was 6.20. BRI vs BICA Final Fantasy Team:- World Cup: S Kataria. batters: V Panjwani, C Pasupuleti, R Vanukuri. All-rounders: R Singh, F Khan, S Chantanippu, A Panchal. bowlers: W Virk, W Ahmed, C Nagasai. Match Prediction: Britannia CC will be the favorites to win this game. Top names for the Captain/Vice Captain role:- Rohit Singh and Faisal Khan SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the game Remark:For updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on ourapplication for the mobile phone. Fantasy Disclaimer All of our selections are based on an in-depth and astute analysis of the players taking part in the match, a pitch report and an insight into other reasoning. Please consider a whole host of factors when creating your own lace. This article serves as a guideline for the match and the players.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesportsrush.com/bri-vs-bica-fantasy-prediction-britannia-cc-vs-berlin-international-cricket-academy-best-fantasy-team-for-ecs-t10-dresden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

