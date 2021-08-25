Why This 5-Star Recruit’s Mom Loves Jimbo Fisher





The Texas A&M Football team is objectively better now than it was ten years ago. With Jimbo Fisher as head coach, it seems like the sky is the limit for this program. Literally speaking, Fisher has had as much success as possible in college football, winning a national championship with the Florida State Seminoles. The common belief around College Station is that he is halfway through bringing the same level of success to Texas A&M. After a season in which they fell just short, the Aggies are shooting to the promised land in 2021. Half the battle to get there is to bring the best talent possible to Aggieland and so far Fisher has excelled at this. Texas A&M has had a top ten recruiting class each season as head coach. The 2021 class is no exception and it looks like the 2022 class won’t change that either. A top 2022 Texas A&M Football outlook mom was extremely high on Jimbo Fisher in an interview in a interview with 247Sports (PAID), the mother of a 5-star prospect and top overall cornerback in the 2022 class Denver Harris was asked to join the Texas A&M Football program. Harris’s mother was extremely high on the Aggies, focusing mostly on Jimbo Fisher as her reasoning. The first time I spoke to Coach Jimbo Fisher at the beginning of the Denvers recruitment he told me to just keep watching and I was very impressed, She went on to talk about the culture Fisher has built in such a short time in College Station. They have made a huge change from who they were to who they are not. He let me know I’m doing what I can with the players I didn’t recruit and now I have my own players and I was here. I really like Coach Fisher. He did a really good job revamping the program. It seems that when he recruited, Fisher put a lot of emphasis on the fact that when he has his own players, A&M will be a very different monster. In 2021, the Aggies will be made up almost entirely of Fisher-recruited players. 5 star Denver Harris is a player who wants every program. This may explain why the teams competing for him consist of four elite programs in Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and LSU. It will be an intense battle to see who can come out with this elite prospect. At 6-1, 180 pounds, there are few receivers that Harris can’t physically match. He has the size to cover bigger guys and the speed to keep up with the fastest wideouts in the country. Harris is already projected as an early NFL Draft roster even as he recovers from a high school-level season-ending ACL injury.

