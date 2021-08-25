Bravo is going to stop with int’l cricket

West Indies Dwayne Bravo celebrates winning the wicket against England’s Moeen Ali during the final of the World Twenty20 cricket tournament in Kolkata, India in 2016.
REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File
Dwayne Bravo, the all-rounder from the West Indies, will retire from international cricket after the October/November ICC Twenty20 World Cup hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Bravo, 37, was a regular member of both the Test and One-Day Internationals (ODI) teams demonstrating his extraordinary athletic and all-round abilities.
His illustrious career began in 2014 when he was selected to the regional team, which included West Indian legend Brian Lara.
Bravo first played for the West Indies in April 2004 in a one-day international match against England in Guyana, before making his test debut three months later in home cricket against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground.
His test career ended in 2010 after playing 40 matches and his ODI career of 164 matches, which lasted 10 years until 2014.
Bravo started playing Twenty20 matches for the West Indies in 2006 and it is the format that made Trinidad a global star, especially in West Indies cricket and India.
He helped the West Indies to world titles in 2012 and 2016.
The cricketer has made a name for himself in Twenty20 cricket by playing in every popular franchise cricket tournament in the world, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash in Australia.
The West Indies-Pakistan Twenty20 series, which ended earlier this month, was Bravo’s last game for the West Indies on Caribbean soil.
On that day of the final Twenty20 match, West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard confirmed this in a video posted by Cricket West Indies media.
