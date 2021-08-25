Eight college football hot takes for the 2021 season // The Observer

The preseason rankings are always a sight to behold. Between a mix of unbelievable prejudice about blue blood programs and the stench of recency bias, the preseason rankings almost stir up controversy, and the release of the preseason AP Poll for the 2021 season was no exception. So instead of releasing my own cobbled preseason rankings, I decided to just market it all. College Football Hot Takes: 2021 Season Edition. These takes range from lukewarm to boiling hot, and they’re sure to piss off more than a few. But what are my sports authorities for, if not to spark a little friendly debate? So, here it goes.

Penn State, LSU bounce back

Penn State was surprisingly bad in 2020, but voters seem to believe they will bounce back in 2021, putting the Nittany Lions 19th in the preseason poll. I go one step further. I see Penn State being a top-10 team this season, 11-1 and an Ohio State roadblock away from making the playoffs. Penn State has one of the most recurring offensive productions in the Big 10, and that’s going to be a huge factor. An early season non-conference test awaits against Auburn, but expect the electric white-out atmosphere to cover Penn State there. Three top-20 teams dot the first half of the Penn States schedule, but this hot take declares the Nittany Lions outperform all challengers except the Buckeyes, starting with a statement win in Wisconsin to kick things off on September 4. .

Furthermore, I think LSU is much more competitive this season and will also win 10-11 games in 2021. The Tigers have a bona fide quarterback fight, but both have experience, unlike last season. The defense should be much improved and LSU seemed to be on the rise again towards the end of last season with a major disruption to Florida. The Tigers should be back near the top of the SEC West and possibly in the top 10.

SEC Championship offers a battle of the undefeated

Defending National Champion Alabama looks to be great again in 2021, with five-star quarterback Bryce Young at the center. They have yet another tough SEC West to navigate, but I expect the Tide will do so heading into another undefeated season. Meanwhile, my theory of Georgia running the table will be immediately put to the test when they play against Clemson, but the Bulldogs looked fantastic with JT Daniels in the middle, and they should continue to play very well. Clemson suffered some major losses on the draft and Georgia should be preferred in this week 1 top-5 clash. After that, it’s a very manageable slate for the Bulldogs, who were able to make it to Atlanta unscathed.

West Virginia wins 10 games, finishes in top 20

The Mountaineers were at the very bottom of the received votes section of the AP Poll, with just three votes. This underestimated what I think is the third best team in the Big 12. The Mountaineers are in for some tough fights against Iowa State and Oklahoma, but other than that, I think they’re on cruise control in conference play. Texas is going to struggle a little bit in the post-Sam Ehlinger era, and Oklahoma State just looked way too bad for me to have any faith in them. West Virginia has a tough defensive mentality that should keep them in many games, and I think the offense will be much better than expected. A winnable non-conference schedule makes a 10-2 record a very real possibility. I have the Mountaineers scheduled to finish around 17th in my predictions.

UNC ends season as unranked

I will die on this mountain unless the Tar Heels prove me wrong. Sam Howell is a great quarterback, but I believe the Tar Heels are grossly overrated at number 10 in the preseason polls. They lost their top two receivers and top two running backs, along with arguably their most important defensive player. And that comes from an 8-4 season with two unranked losses. Their top-10 ranking absolutely baffles me. Yes, the defense returns ten starters. But last season the defense was not good. And the offense, in one of the biggest games of the season, scored 17 against Notre Dame. I’m calling for a 7-5 season of UNC, with the Tar Heels falling outside the top 25.

Rutgers goes bowling

Rutgers has been the laughingstock of the Big 10 for a long time, but this year they are finally breaking their run of awful seasons. While somewhat respectable last season, the Scarlet Knights only went 3-6 in their Big 10-only schedule. I predict that Greg Schianos’ squad will continue their upward trend, winning five Big 10 games and going through an exceptionally winnable non-conference schedule to win 7-9 games and go bowling for the first time since 2014.

Oregon challenges for a Playoff spot

I do believe Oregon will lose early in the season, and possibly a lot, to Ohio State. But after that, I don’t see a team on the regular season schedule capable of defeating the Ducks, meaning Oregon could enter the Pac-12 Championship as a team with 1 loss. There I expect Oregon to match USC again for the crown, and the Ducks have been the more talented teams in recent years, even winning with a very young roster last season. If Oregon goes 12-1 with a Pac-12 championship, depending on a few other factors, they could be back in the Playoff.

The ACC has ranked 6 teams in the latest AP Poll

The ACC has often been one of the worst Power-5 conferences, with only Clemson, Miami and UNC filling the preseason poll. I predict that number will double, with Virginia Tech, Pitt and NC State among my sleepers who I think will finish inside the rankings. There are other teams that are cautiously optimistic about including Wake Forest and Virginia given how much those two squads return, or UNC might slip through the back door. Either way, with the SEC dominating the college football world and soon adding Texas and Oklahoma, the ACC will make a big statement with an overall year of recovery.

Coastal Carolina disappoints

It’s OK. I also hate myself for this prediction. But I have to say it. Loved watching the Chanticleers almost play their way into the top 10 last season, but I believe the season was a COVID coincidence. I think the Chanticleers are an above average team of 5 that will win 5-6 games in the Sun Belt, and they will play in a bowl game. But otherwise I don’t expect Jamey Chadwell and co. are back in the New Years 6 talk, and I really don’t see them anywhere near the Top 25 at the end of the season.