Preview of the hockey season

As it was for most collegiate teams, last year was strange for Ohio. It didn’t play its first game until the end of January due to COVID-19, and it played just 18 regular season games instead of the usual streak of over 30.

The Bobcats appeared to be having a bad season on the surface. However, their record of 5-15 doesn’t tell the full story. They played a difficult program and had many exciting matches against some of the best teams in their division. Plus, they’ve only lost a few players and have plenty of young talent ready to take their places. With a more regular schedule and level of competition this year, Ohio will have a good chance of returning to its usual excellence. Prior to last year’s shortened season, Ohio had failed to win 70% of its games only three times in the previous 17 years. The program hadn’t had a losing season since 1986-87. The Bobcats had a young roster last season and lost only three main players after that. They lost Kyle Craddick on the front line, but have enough players ready to fill the void, including Drew Magyar. Magyar was the team’s top scorer last season, with 12 goals and five assists. In addition, junior strikers JT Schimizzi and Andrew Sacca are also strong players. They were awarded All-Tournament Honorable Mentions during last year’s playoffs. While Ohio should be comfortable in the front line, replacing the two defenders who graduated, Timmy Thurnau and Shawn Baird, can be a bit more of a problem. The Bobcats have struggled with defense at times this past season, and the loss of two of their best defenders doesn’t help. However, there are three reasons why Ohio should be able to survive the loss of Thurnau and Baird. First, it will play a simpler schedule this year and the defense will be under less pressure. Second, the Bobcats have an excellent goalkeeper tandem in Max Karlenzig and Matt Server that should be able to keep things under control. Finally, Ohio has a lot of recurring talent on the defense led by Sam Turner and Scott Bagby. She and others can jump right in for Thurnau and Baird. Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism this year are the aforementioned goalkeepers. A great goalkeeper can almost win matches on his own. In Karlenzig and Server, the Bobcats have two excellent goalkeepers, and if they can perform as well as last year, that will be a big part of the team’s success. Overall, despite a poor record last year, there are plenty of reasons why Ohio should return to its usual excellent form. They have a young, talented roster and had a strong end to last season, so an improved season could be on the horizon.

