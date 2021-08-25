Sports
Trevor Lawrence gets a wink as Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting QB for Week 1 vs. Houston Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars quarterback league is finally over. The winner isn’t surprising: top pick Trevor Lawrence.
Head coach Urban Meyer made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that Lawrence will begin the September 12 season opener in Houston against the Texans, as well as Sunday’s preseason finale in Dallas against the Cowboys.
“We wanted him to earn it, like we do with every position,” Meyer said. “We felt that, after… [Monday] the performance of the night was — it was good, obviously not great. We didn’t play the ball well. I kinda had that on my mind [deadline] after the second preseason [game] that we should have someone ready to play in three weeks.”
Lawrence had alternated practice days with the first-team offense with Gardner Minshew during training camp, but started both preseason games. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards and was sacked three times against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN Stats & Information data, Lawrence was under pressure at 37% of his dropbacks this preseason.
The first-team offense has yielded just three points in six runs and Meyer said Lawrence needs to change that against the Cowboys. The Jaguars have scored just four touchdowns in the two preseason games.
“I mean, it’s frustrating, but we also just have to stick together and keep playing,” said Lawrence. “We’re going to figure it out. I’m really confident in that. We’ve got some guys doing the work and we’re going to do everything we can to get on the right track. I’m confident in it. Of course you want to score more points than we definitely have, but all things that we can build on that we know we need to get better at, so it’s just a matter of doing it and going out and doing it to practice.”
Minshew completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards with two interceptions (one in the end zone) in the two preseason games, and Meyer said he is now in league with CJ Beathard for the backup spot. Beathard completed 22 of 30 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns in the two games.
Meyer told the team about the quarterback’s decision at a team meeting, and Lawrence said the response in the quarterback meeting after the team meeting was positive.
“We have a great group,” Lawrence said. “Minsh [Minshew] has been great, treated me really well. We have had many conversations. He’s a man I’ve learned from, and CJ and Jake [Luton]All those guys, we’re all in this together. You know, we’re all on the same team and in the end I think that’s the most important thing. But it’s been good.
“Come on, we don’t make it bigger than it is. I’ll be the starter and just have to play well, so that won’t change.”
Meyer has been criticized for not naming Lawrence the starter sooner (or immediately), but he wanted to prove that everyone — even the best overall pick called a generational prospect — should earn their job. But Meyer admitted on Wednesday that this would likely be the last time Lawrence would be in a quarterback league.
“I hope so, and you can capitalize on that if you want,” Meyer said. “Underline it. Close it.”
None of the past 13 quarterbacks selected first overall have won their first NFL starts. The last quarterback to win his debut after being named No. 1 was David Carr for the Texans in 2002.
