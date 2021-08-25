Jacksonville Shares $120 Million Cost for Jaguar’s Football Center





The Jaguars can continue building a $120 million soccer complex after the Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted in a lightning-quick vote Tuesday to pay up to $60 million of the costs. Councilors did not discuss, debate or even comment on the legislation, which is one of the largest expenditure items they have recorded recently. Jaguars owner Shad Khan unveiled his vision for the complex in June and won the support of Mayor Lenny Curry. The complex will have training facilities for players, offices for the football side of the Jaguars operation and stands for fans. Curry said in a tweet after the vote that the “sports and football performance center” will pave the way for new head coach Urban Meyer “in the coming years”. “This is about dedication to excellence on the field and in our city,” Curry said. Jaguars representatives have said the team aims to start construction in early 2022 and the sports performance center will be ready before the start of the 2023 football season. The agreement:Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Files Legislation for $120 Million Jaguars Athletic Complex A one-two combination:Jaguars Unveil $441 Million Plan for Four Seasons Hotel Development and Football Complex The city and the Jaguars would split the cost for the complex 50-50. If the project goes over $120 million, the Jaguars would just be on the hook for the extra cost. The city would own the complex and lease it to the Jaguars for a period of 30 years at a cost of $100 per year with two 10-year renewal options. The Jaguars would be responsible for maintaining the building and grounds as well as paying operating expenses. The center would have a 127,087-square-foot building, allowing a number of football-related operations to move out of TIAA Bank Field. The new building would accommodate coaches, trainers, scouts and players with facilities for equipment, meetings, strength training and medical care. The center would have an indoor field and two grassy outdoor practice fields that could accommodate up to 2,300 fans in the stands. Concession and other merchandise would be sold downtown. The deal does not extend Jaguars’ lease that runs through the 2029 football season for city-owned TIAA Bank Field. Jaguarsand city officials have said the lease renewal negotiations will be linked to the development of a “stadium of the future” that would entail large-scale renovations and improvements to the stadium, including a canopy to protect fans from the heat of early-season football games.

