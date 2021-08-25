QB Dwayne Haskins starts Friday, vying to cement spot on Pittsburgh Steelers roster

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since imploding against the Carolina Panthers on Week 16 of the 2020 season, Dwayne Haskins will start a soccer game.

Haskins, vying for a spot on the Pittsburgh roster, was given the go-ahead for the Steelers’ final preseason game against the Panthers, coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to give him the chance to see some replays against Carolina’s first group,” Tomlin said.

Haskins completed 14 of 28 attempts for 154 yards with two interceptions in the December start against the Panthers and was replaced by Taylor Heinicke for the last two drives of the fourth quarter. He was released a day later.

For Haskins, the chance to start against the Panthers is an opportunity to show his growth after the debacle from a year ago.

“I feel like that game was really tough for me, more than anything,” Haskins said on Wednesday. “Probably the most important thing for me going into this game is understanding and realizing that that’s not who I am now, and that’s not what I was trying to be when I was playing. …

“I’m looking forward to showing and doing things that I know I’m talented enough for. And going out and filming it.”

The 2019 first-rounder signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January and has played well in the preseason. He was the second quarterback to enter the game after Mason Rudolph in the Hall of Fame Game and in the next game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Against the Eagles, Haskins completed 16 of 22 attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown and led three more scoring runs.

With the Panthers planning to play their starters, Friday will be Haskins’ first chance to play with the starters and face a premier preseason defense.

“It’s all a business,” Haskins said of limited opportunities with the first series. “You have to earn the right to have that kind of rep. It’s my first year here, so I think whatever opportunity I get, I have to do good things so I can get more.

“I don’t have the expectation that I need varsity reps or want to be with the 1s and if I don’t have it I won’t be happy. I don’t feel that way at all. But when I get those reps I see It’s an opportunity to show why they brought me here.”

Tomlin has not revealed how long Haskins will play before being replaced by Josh Dobbs.

“I’m just interested in seeing him play more,” Tomlin said of Haskins. “This process is fair because everyone gets a chance to showcase their skills and we’re working hard to get to know them. He’s new to us, so the extra reps and exposure is good for him and for us to get to know him. get to know. .”

Through the Steelers’ offseason schedule and training camp, Haskins said he’s seen the most growth in his confidence.

“I feel like I can be myself here and go out and have fun,” Haskins said. “I feel like you see it in my game, you see it in how I operate, how I talk to my teammates. I feel like it’s contagious.”

“It’s a combination of everything,” Haskins added, explaining the keys to his increased confidence. “Basically just trusting myself, believing in myself and taking a lot of time to think about things. And of course being in a situation where people around you want to see you succeed. That’s probably the most important thing.”

Rudolph and Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Friday, indicating that Rudolph has nearly sealed the backup quarterback spot.

However, Haskins was outwardly undeterred by the thought that he could spend the season as the No. 3 quarterback.

“I think the most important thing I learned in my time in the previous regime is that things happened and I was a third-string guy and then I had to come in and play,” Haskins said. “When I go into this year, whether I have to pass every game or be the supporter, just prepare like I’m going out. If I get scout team reps, reps with the attack and just being able to maximize that replays to be able to go into a game-like situation.”

Tomlin added that while many “regulars” won’t play against the Panthers, many of the offensive linemen will play as that group works to build cohesion.

And while Tomlin’s original plan called for rookie Najee Harris to return to play in each of the Steelers’ four preseason games, the coach acknowledged the plan has changed, saying Harris will not play Friday.

Instead, the relapse of Benny Snell, who did not play in the preseason due to a lower body injury, will get the start to “prove his health,” Tomlin said. And rookie Tre Norwood gets the chance to play nickel as the team continues to audition for Mike Hilton replacements.

“We’ll get some of those guys out of the way to provide more snaps for others,” Tomlin said of playing starters. “…There will be no speculation. Those guys will get a chance to compare their skills, readiness and techniques to varsity.”